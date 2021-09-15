Astralis vs Evil Geniuses CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 is kicking off tomorrow with its first match between the CS:GO squads of Astralis and Evil Geniuses. The group stage of the tournament features three groups of four teams each, fighting in a best-of-three double-elimination GSL format.

The top two teams from each group proceed to BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021, while the bottom two teams advance to the Fall Showdown. The two other CS:GO teams in Group A are Team Vitality and Team Liquid.

BLAST Premier Fall 2021 features an overall prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams battling for it.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of Astralis vs Evil Geniuses Blast Premier match

Head-to-head results for Astralis vs Evil Geniuses

The CS:GO teams of Astralis and Evil Geniuses have met face-to-face thrice in 2021. In ESL Pro League Season 13 in March this year, EG won 2:1 against Astralis; while Astralis defeated EG on two occasions in IEM Katowice 2021 and BLAST Premier Global Final 2020 with scores of 2:0 and 2:1 respectively.

Recent Results for Astralis and Evil Geniuses

In recent times, Astralis has not been in the top form that it once enjoyed. They have won five matches out of the last 10 they played.

On the other hand, Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO squad has struggled quite a lot recently. Out of their last 10 matches, they have won only one.

The CS:GO rosters of Astralis and Evil Geniuses in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

Evil Geniuses will not have Peter “Stanislaw” Jarguz and Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte in their roster for the tournament as they have taken leave due to mental health reasons.

Evil Geniuses:

Tsvetlin “CeRq” Dimitrov

Owen “oBo” Schlatter

Michał “MICHU” Müller

Damian “daps” Steele

Teodor “SPELLAN” Nikolov (Stand-in)

Astralis:

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Lukas “Bubzkji” Andersen

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Astralis vs Evil Geniuses in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 - Predictions

As per the current HLTV world ranking, Astralis is at #8, whereas Evil Geniuses is at #35. With EG's recent results in mind, Astralis is surely the expected team to win the matchup.

Also, Evil Geniuses having to play without two of their regular players is a setback for the North American CS:GO team.

When and where to watch Astralis vs Evil Geniuses

The series between Astralis and Evil Geniuses will be live streamed on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch Channel from 8:00 PM IST / 2:30 PM UTC on September 16, 2021.

