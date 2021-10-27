×
Astralis vs GODSENT in CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Astralis faces elimination from the CS:GO major on its second day
Manodeep Mukherjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 27, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Feature

Day two of the Challenger stage of CS:GO’s PGL Stockholm Major 2021 is underway. In the last series of the day, Astralis is going to face GODSENT in an elimination match.

Astralis has had a lackluster run at the CS:GO major, losing their day one matches and pushing the Danish side to the brink of elimination.

Today we fight back.Today is also the day we go chest out and chin up with our heads high, together.Win or lose, we are #AstralisFamily and we know, we can do it! https://t.co/onsUla3xio

PGL Stockholm Major 2021 is CS:GO’s biggest tournament in almost two years since Starladder Berlin Major 2019. It features a huge prize pool of $2,000,000, with the world’s top 24 CS:GO teams fighting for it. Divided into three stages, the 12-day long CS:GO major concludes on November 7.

CS:GO matchup - Astralis vs GODSENT in PGL Stockholm Major

Here's what fans will want to know about Astralis and GODSENT before they go head to head at this CS:GO event.

Predictions

Even though Astralis is favored to win this match and further their run in the tournament, their day one performance leaves some doubt in the Danish squad. GODSENT, on the other hand, also has its back against the wall. This will be a hard-fought game.

Head to head results

Astralis has won four out of their last five head-to-head encounters with GODSENT. Their most recent matchup was at the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 Europe, where GODSENT won 2-1.

Recent results for Astralis and GODSENT

Astralis won six out of their last ten CS:GO matches. The Danish squad lost to Copenhagen Flames and Entropiq on day one of PGL Stockholm Major.

GODSENT also has a win-loss tally of 6-4 in their last CS:GO matches. They lost to ENCE and Spirit yesterday.

CS:GO rosters for the PGL Stockholm Major

Astralis

  • Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen
  • Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth
  • Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander
  • Emil "Magisk" Reif
  • Philip "Lucky" Ewald

GODSENT

  • Epitácio "TACO" de Melo
  • João "felps" Vasconcellos
  • Bruno "latto" Rebelatto
  • Bruno "b4rtiN" Câmara
  • Eduardo "dumau" Wolkmer

When and where to watch

📅Day 2 schedule#PGLMAJOR https://t.co/XXHc0iSm30

CS:GO fans can tune into PGL's official Twitch or YouTube stream to catch the live action between Astralis and GODSENT from 7:45 pm IST/2:15 pm GMT on October 27, 2021.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen
