Astralis vs Team Vitality - CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Prediction, livestream details, and more 

Astralis vs Team Vitality will be the final matchup in Group A of the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. Both teams have started the year on a strong note, with the former, in particular, surprising a lot of people thanks to the team's clean performance at the event so far. Team Vitality will be looking to get its revenge against the Danish lineup and book a spot at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024. As for Astralis, securing another victory over Vitality will prove to be huge in the dynamic of the tier-one landscape.

Ahead of this star-studded match, let us explore some of the important factors and key players that will determine the winner of Astralis vs Team Vitality.

Astralis vs Team Vitality CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

The Astralis vs Team Vitality rematch is guaranteed to be a highly exciting watch for CS2 fans if the previous meeting between these two teams is anything to go by. Astralis has had a massive resurgence after adding stavn and jabbi to the roster; the team remains undefeated at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024.

The former Heroic duo, along with dev1ce and blameF, have put up incredible performances. The roster's firepower and superstar potential are some of the reasons why color commentator and analyst SPUNJ touted the Danes as a potential top 5 roster in 2024 in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, has remained one of the strongest CS2 teams. However, the team has looked slightly shaky at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. The lineup suffered its first loss since adding mezii and barely managed to scrape past the newly assembled Team Falcons lineup. There is a good chance that Vitality comes in more prepared for this rematch and puts up a better showing than their previous matchup against Astralis.

The Astralis vs Team Vitality match slightly leans in favor of the latter. The factor of this game being a rematch allows Team Vitality to strategize much better and neuter Astralis. However, the Danish squad has a great chance of keeping up its excellent gameplay and solidifying itself as one of the best CS2 teams.

Head-to-head

The current core of Astralis and Team Vitality have previously played against each other once, on January 24, 2024, at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups. The former managed to win the series, giving the head-to-head record advantage to the Danes.

Previous results

Astralis' latest result was a 2-1 victory over Team Vitality earlier in the tournament.

Team Vitality was also able to win its most recent matchup against Team Falcons with a 2-1 scoreline.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 lineups

Astralis

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

Reedtz Martin "stavn" Lund

Lund Jakob "jabbi" Nygaard

Nygaard Victor "Staehr" Staehr

Staehr Benjamin "blameF" Bremer (IGL)

Bremer (IGL) Mathias "R0nic" Pinholt (Interim Coach)

Team Vitality

Lotan "Spinx" Giladi

Giladi Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Shushan Dan "apEX" Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Herbaut William "mezii" Merriman

Merriman Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 match featuring Astralis vs Team Vitality are as follows:

PT : January 27, 3 am

: January 27, 3 am CET : January 27, 12 pm

: January 27, 12 pm IST: January 27, 4:30 pm

To watch the match live, you can visit the following websites:

