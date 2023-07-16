"At least the house didn't burn down" - Online community trolls Tyler1 after the streamer showcases his cooking abilities

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" hosted a special, 24-hour-long broadcast on July 15, 2023. As the livestream was wrapping up, the content creator demonstrated his cooking skills by making scrambled eggs. However, he made a mess as the cooking pan burned and the eggs seemed to be overcooked. He also did not appear to season the meal in any way.

A clip featuring his antics has since gone viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with numerous online community members trolling Tyler. Redditor u/ray_ffs commented:

"At least the house didn't burn down."

Tyler1 does a cooking segment during his 24-hour stream and explains how he likes his eggs

The League of Legends personality decided to cook a meal for himself at the 23-hour mark of his livestream. To demonstrate his abilities, Tyler did a tutorial-style segment. He started by cracking open the egg without preheating and oiling the pan.

The League of Legends streamer said:

"Next, we're going to put the pan on. And then, I don't have any... battering thing. So next, I'm just going to take the egg. A little tip for you guys - just want to put it on the side, like this (the streamer starts smashing an egg on the side of the pan). Did you guys know, by the way, that you can't crack an egg in your palm? It's physically impossible. Nobody can do it. Throwback."

Tyler1 shared his preferred method for making scrambled eggs:

"Now, you want it to simmer for a little bit. You want it to simmer. To get it nice and tasty, for your eggs. Eggs have a lot of protein, guys. They're real big on protein!"

A few moments later, the 28-year-old stated that he knew the eggs were cooked after hearing a "whistling" sound coming from the pan. He then showed his audience the final product, which was a burnt pan and overcooked scrambled eggs.

Timestamp: 23:24:15

Upon seeing how the meal turned out, Tyler1 remarked:

"Holy s**t! This is going to be a thin... I'm not too hungry, boys! I've ate a lot. So..."

He added that he preferred "crispy" eggs over runny eggs:

"I like mine a little bit crispy. I do not like runny eggs! You're a p**sy if you like runny eggs! It's just about perfect. I'm going to stop it there. Let me cook, please!"

Fans react to the streamer's cooking skills

As mentioned earlier, Tyler's cooking segment went viral on the streamer-focused subreddit. Some were surprised that he didn't know how to properly cook eggs despite being a powerlifter:

Others suggested that the content creator should have used a non-stick pan to cook his meal:

Redditor u/obmasztirf lauded Tyler1 for his attempt at cooking:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tyler1 is amongst the most-watched streamers on Twitch, having 5,247,152 followers on his channel. He is primarily a League of Legends content creator, having livestreamed the game for over 11,900 hours.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.