Athena Gaming vs Tacaz: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile in June 2021

PUBG Mobile has become one of the best battle royale games available on the internet. The game offers HD-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. Many players have made impressive careers with the help of the title.

Athena Gaming is one of the most loved and respected PUBG Mobile content creators in the world. He is famous for his solo vs squad gameplay on YouTube. Another famous YouTuber, Tacaz, has also gained fame with his PUBG Mobile content.

PUBG Mobile: Athena Gaming vs Tacaz Stats:

Athena Gaming PUBG Mobile ID

Athena Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID number is 694984807. His in-game character's name is Serioton, and his clan name is Knife Break. He uses the PUBG Mobile Partner title on his profile.

Tacaz PUBG Mobile ID

Tacaz's PUBG Mobil ID number is 5545342200. His in-game character's name is ImTacaz. He is in a clan named TheHunter, and Tacaz's popularity count is 17 million, which is mythic colored.

Season 8:

Athena Gaming played 413 matches in season 8 and won the chicken dinner title in 61 matches. His KD ratio was 7.73, and his total kills were 2738.

In Season 8, Tacaz played 378 matches and won 41 out of them. He maintained a KD ratio of 7.90 and gained a total of 2671 kills.

Season 9:

In the Season 9 squad server, Athena Gaming played 348 matches and won 48 out of them. His total kills were 2079, and he secured it while maintaining a KD ratio of 6.79.

Tacaz played 459 matches in season 9 and was victorious in 53 matches. His KD ratio was 7.90, and his total kill count was 3209. His highest kill count in a single match was 42 kills.

Current Season:

In the current season, Athena Gaming has played 188 matches and won 24 out of them. His KD ratio is 5.36, and he has killed 1007 enemy players.

In the Season 19 of PUBG Mobile, Tacaz has played 107 matches and won 17 out of them. His KD ratio is 6.26, with a total of 607 kills in the ongoing season.

To sum it up, Tacaz has better stats than Athena Gaming in PUBG Mobile, boasting a higher KD ratio and overall kills across the board.

Athena Gaming has 2.22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also active on Instagram with 137k followers. Tacaz boats around 6.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is active on Facebook with a total of 90k followers.

