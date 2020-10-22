Atro’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

PUBG Mobile has outgrown several other games of its genre and has become the leading BR title on the mobile platform. Due to its immense growth, several content creators have become quite popular worldwide, Atro being one of them.

Atro is a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator from Amsterdam, Netherlands. He has been making content for quite a long time now and has over 8.68 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. In this article, we take a look at his in-game details in PUBG Mobile.

Atro’s PUBG Mobile ID number and stats

His PUBG Mobile ID number is 5587557062 and his IGN is ‘Cómoīestá.’

Season 15

His stats in Season 15

During the on-going season in PUBG Mobile, Atro has played 115 squad games in the European region and has managed to win 52 of them, with a win rate of 45.2%. He also has over 86 finishes in the top 10. With 870 kills, he has an incredible K/D ratio of 7.57 and has inflicted 1166.4 average damage per game.

He hasn’t played any matches in the solo and duo modes.

Season 14

His stats in Season 14

Atro has played 460 squad matches in the previous season and has secured 229 wins, which translates to a win ratio of 49.8%. The YouTuber has notched up 3579 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 7.78, dealing 1119.3 damage per game.

He has also appeared in a single solo game.

His YouTube channel

Atro started his journey in content creation over two years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 859 videos. Over the period, he has amassed over 8.68 million subscribers and more than 1.24 billion views.

He also has a second channel named – ‘Atro Plus,’ where he uploads content related to several games.

His social media accounts

Atro has Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Following are the links for them:

