Ruppo's PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Over the years, the popularity of PUBG Mobile has witnessed a rise, and shows no signs of slowing down. Several streamers and content creators related to this title have also emerged, and many have extensive viewerships and huge fan followings.

One renowned content creator is Ruppo. The YouTuber has maintained utmost privacy, and there is not much information about the player on the internet.

Ruppo’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Ruppo’s PUBG Mobile ID is 553177605.

Season 15

Europe Server

His stats in squad matches

In the ongoing season of PUBG Mobile, the YouTuber has played 554 games in the squad mode in the Europe server and clinched 42 of them for a win ratio of 7.6%. Ruppo has also finished in the top ten 108 times and notched up 2675 kills, maintaining an impressive K/D ratio of 4.83 and average damage per match of 760.5.

His stats in duo matches

He has played two duo matches in the same server and racked up six kills with a K/D ratio of 3.

Middle East Server

His stats in squad matches

The YouTuber has played numerous games in the Middle East server. He has featured in 20 squad matches, but is yet to register a Chicken Dinner. Ruppo has bagged 121 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 6.05.

His stats in duo matches

He has taken part in 13 matches and eliminated 97 foes for an amazing K/D ratio of 7.46, but is yet to win a game.

His stats in solo matches

The streamer has also participated in four solo matches and has five kills.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his YouTube channel was posted in April 2019, and since then, he has put up 424 videos, accumulating 3.12 million subscribers and more than 389 million views in total. He frequently posts clips of his gameplay on his YouTube channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Ruppo has an Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

