Atro’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is a global phenomenon and has become one of the leading games on the mobile platform in a very short period of time. It has a vast and loyal fanbase that religiously plays the game and watches any online content based on it. Their dedication and love for the game have subsequently paved the way for the rise of PUBG Mobile content creators on various streaming platforms.

Atro is a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator from Amsterdam, Netherlands. Most of his content is in Arabic, and he uses an emulator to play the game. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Atro’s PUBG Mobile ID

Atro’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5587557062 and his present IGN is 《IQs》.

Atro’s Stats

His stats in the on-going season.

In the ongoing season, Atro has played 330 squad matches and has triumphed in 160 games, with an amazing win rate of 48.48%. He also finished in the top ten 252 times. The YouTuber has killed 2512 enemies in this mode, with a magnificent K/D ratio of 7.61.

He has only played a single solo game.

His stats in season 13

In Season 13, Atro featured in 371 squad games and registered 194 wins. He maintained a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 8.83. He also had 5 Chicken Dinners in 16 duo games.

Atro’s YouTube channel

Atro started creating content on YouTube nearly two years ago. The first video on his channel was posted on 1st September 2018. Since then, he has amassed over 7.91 million subscribers and more than 1.08 billion views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called ‘Atro Plus,’ where he posts content related to several other games.

Atro's social media accounts

Atro is active on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Twitch channel. Click here to visit his Twitch channel.

