Attack of the Undead in COD Mobile: All you need to know about the game mode

COD Mobile is gaining mass popularity worldwide thanks to its numerous in-game modes, the vast arsenal of weapons and other miscellaneous features like the Gunsmith.

Most of the COD Mobile in-game modes have been taken from the classic Call of Duty game series. One of the most unique modes in the game is the Attack of the Undead. It was initially added to the game in Season 7 and has finally returned.

The developers had announced in the community update that the mode would be made available to players from 4th September, i.e., today.

In this article, we talk about the Attack of the Undead in COD Mobile.

What is the Attack of the Undead mode in COD Mobile?

The Attack of the Undead mode was actually a season event present in Call of Duty: WWII. It features zombie clashes in the multiplayer mode. Here are its rules as stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

A full team of Survivors loads into the map. Following a ten-second countdown, one randomly chosen Survivor is turned to the Undead side. The first Undead player is able to use their gun to get the first kill. Afterwards, they’ll attack others with a melee weapon.

Survivors select their preferred weapons from their Custom Loadouts at the start of the game, in addition to choosing between the Transform Shield and Sentry Gun Operator Skills. Survivors gain access to perks as they accumulate kills against the Undead.

Undead players are given a melee weapon and an ‘Operator Skill’ that when activated increases movement speed.

You can read the full guide about the Attack of the Undead mode on the official COD Mobile website by clicking here.

The players’ main objective in this mode is to survive against the Undead until the end of the stipulated time. The match could end in two ways. If the players stay alive until the end of the timer, they will be declared the victors. However, if they fail to do so, the Undead team will triumph.

How to play Attack of the Undead in COD Mobile

Players can follow the steps given below to play the Attack of the Undead mode:

Step 1: On the main screen of COD Mobile, click on the 'Featured' button.

Step 2: Click on the 'Attack of the Undead' option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Start' button when ready to go.

Currently, it is only available for the following maps:

Raid

Summit

Standoff

Tunisia

Highrise

Crash

