With the new Halo Infinite event Cyber Showdown going live today, fans are pretty excited about getting their hands on some incredible neon-tinted cosmetics. However, cosmetics are not the only highlighting aspect of the new event. The celebration also comes with a new game mode called Attrition, for a limited period.

It’s a lot like the Fiesta Slayer game mode hosted during the Tenrai event, and Attrition will last until the end of the Cyber Showdown, which is until January 31, 2022.

Beat some bytes and join us for the latest free event in



The game has changed. Beat some bytes and join us for the latest free event in #HaloInfinite, Cyber Showdown, officially live now until Tuesday, February 1!

Attrition is a new variation of the Slayer PVP mode but is far more intense than what Fiesta brought to the table.

The mode comes with a survival twist that pits two-teams of four against each other, however, this time around, each Spartan squad will start with eight shared lives, and the players will begin respawning once the lives run out.

Halo Infinite Attrition mode: Gameplay, maps, and challenges

"Survive."



"What am I supposed to do?" "Survive." Next week, join us for the free Cyber Showdown event in #HaloInfinite - kicking off Tuesday, January 18!

The new Attrition mode emphasizes heavily on teamwork. As players share eight lives, they will need to constantly revive their fallen comrades by going to the “glory orb” present in their location. For Xbox controller users, players will need to Hold down the X button or the Reload key to channel the reviving process.

Unlike the typical Slayer mode, Attrition is played in a best-of-three round format and available on all the major maps of:

Aquarius

Bazaar

Behemoth

Live Fire

Recharge

And Streets

Additionally, the Attrition mode also comes with various challenges, which will earn players XP and boost the bar towards their event exclusive and the seasonal battle pass.

Here are all the weekly Attrition challenges that Halo Infinite players can look forward to:

Tallyman: Kill Enemy Spartans: 0/7 – 300 XP

Dependable: Revive downed teammate: 0/1 – 300 XP

Kickflips: Kill Enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol: 0/15 – 350 XP

Star Ninja: Kill Enemy Spartans from behind with a Melee Attack: 0/1 – 300 XP

Misriah Loves Company: Kill Enemy Spartans with Assault Rifle: 0/5 – 300 XP

Punch Box Laboratory: Kill Enemy Spartans with a Melee Attack: 0/25 – 400 XP

Help Wanted: Get Assists: 0/10 – 300 XP

Counted Among Us: Complete Attrition matches: 0/3 – 350 XP

Overwhelming Outcome: Win Attrition matches: 0/1 – 350 XP

Misriah Loves Company: Kill Enemy Spartans with Assault Rifle: 0/30 – 400 XP

There will be ten free Even Pass rewards directly dried to Cyber Shodown’s Attrition games. To unlock each of them, players will need to complete the event-specific challenges.

To simplify things, 343 Industries has made it possible to complete multiple challenges in a single day, much like in the Tenrai event.

