When will Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown end?

Halo Infinite's Cyber Showdown begins today, so don't miss out on free rewards (Image via 343 Industries)
Halo Infinite's Cyber Showdown begins today, so don't miss out on free rewards (Image via 343 Industries)
Jason Parker
Modified Jan 18, 2022 10:41 PM IST
Halo Infinite’s next limited-time event begins today, with Cyber Showdown, and thanks to reliable dataminer HaloNoticiasMX, players now also know when the event is supposed to end. According to the dataminer, the event will run from January 18, 2022, to January 31, 2022.

The dataminer has also revealed what each of the ten ranks should reward players who can get to the end when the Halo Infinite Event concludes.

Cyber Showdown Event Rewards January 18th, 2022 - January 31st, 2022.#HaloInfinite https://t.co/tNIdIqxUL4

Ten ranks of Halo Infinite rewards in Cyber Showdown

The visuals of the trailer and leaked rewards have a decidedly 1980s, neon vibe to them. As in the Fracture: Tenrai event, Halo Infinite players, will be tasked with going through starred challenges in their lists.

The event will run for two weeks, but it’s not known as of this writing whether the challenges will be able to be done in one week or if they will be spread out across the weeks. Each rank of the event has its reward, which the leaker also revealed.

  • Rank 1: Stance
  • Rank 2: Weapon Coating
  • Rank 3: Nameplate Backdrop
  • Rank 4: Emblem
  • Rank 5: Armor FX (Visor)
  • Rank 6: Armor Coating
  • Rank 7: Weapon Trinket
  • Rank 8: Visor
  • Rank 9: AI Color
  • Rank 10: Armor FX (Neon Mohawk)
Synthawk - Armor FX. Free in Cyber Showdown (thanks to jared). #HaloInfinite https://t.co/f4BUiu6p9t

Should the starred challenges not show up in a player’s list, they may need to complete some of their other challenges first to make sure the event challenges show up. It’s a tried-and-true system for Halo Infinite, so players will most likely keep running through events in this fashion.

The Armor FX (Neon Mohawk) has also been shown off online, complete with the animation of the spikes on the helmet, courtesy of the leaker HaloNoticiasMX. The challenges will likely see players going through One Flag, Attrition, King of the Hill, Slayer, and Capture the Flag.

As this revelation is courtesy of a leaker, it’s essential to take the news with a pinch of salt. Thankfully, this is all free to take part, though there will also be purchasable Synthwave-style gear for Spartans if they are of the mind.

So if neon is the vibe Spartans are after, Cyber Showdown is the event to take part in. It begins today, January 18, 2022, and is scheduled to end on January 31, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
