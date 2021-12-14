How to play Slayer in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has already taken the gaming world by storm since its release, but the latest addition to the famous series will further enhance the title.

With Halo Infinite launching globally, players can finally enjoy the best of modern technology. Halo Infinite is not only a stellar release for the series, but also has something for everyone.

Halo Infinite is partially paid and partially free. Players have to separately purchase the single-player campaign or need to be subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass. However, much to the delight of gamers, the entire multiplayer mode is available as free-to-play.

How Halo Infinite players can make the most out of the Slayer Playlist

With such an intense multiplayer scene, there needs to be a variety of game modes. This helps keep things interesting and prevents the game from becoming boring. While there are different modes, very few are as fun as the classic Slayer Playlist.

Is the Slayer present in Halo Infinite?

The short answer would be yes. Slayer is indeed present in Halo Infinite, but it appears randomly. Players have to keep playing the matches and Slayer can appear randomly in Quickmatch, Rank Arena and Big Team Battle.

But things are going to change quite soon, as Halo Infinite will be getting four new playlists. Hence, Halo Infinite players will not have to rely on random luck and instead will be able to choose the Slayer playlist.

What is the Slayer Playlist in Halo Infinite?

The Slayer playlist is Halo Infinite's classic deathmatch mode. 2 teams of 4 members each take on each other. The first team to reach 50 wins in the given time wins the Slayer match in Halo Infinite. It is undoubtedly one of the most fun modes in the entire game.

Every player starts with the same weapons. Eventually, upgrades are available to everyone. There are weapon walls and special drop points from where upgraded weapons can be acquired as well. Slayer mode requires good teamwork and communication to get the better out of opponents and win matches.

When is the Slayer playlist being added to Halo Infinite?

The patch that's going to add Slayer and three other playlists will be released on December 14. This is despite the fact that 343 Studios, the developers of Halo Infinite, had no initial plans for the release of the Slayer playlist in 2021.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Halo Infinite MP is getting four new playlists on December 14th: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) 🙏 reddit.com/r/halo/comment… Halo Infinite MP is getting four new playlists on December 14th: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) 🙏 reddit.com/r/halo/comment… https://t.co/hzTLFGA2De

But they have taken the Halo Infinite players' feedback and decided to change their strategy. As per 343 Studios, the initial offering will be a relatively basic variant of the Slayer playlist and will likely be developed further in the future.

