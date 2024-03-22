Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC in EA FC 24: Requirements, cheapest solutions, and is it worth it?

With the second week of the Ultimate Birthday promo now being live, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC for gamers to grind. This Frenchman has one of the best gold cards in the game for the central defensive midfielder position, with his various EVO versions being extremely popular.
After the Kingsley Coman SBC was released during the first week of the event, the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC is certainly the most impressive regular Birthday item to be added to the game.
Not only has he received an immense boost to his overall rating and stats, he also possesses some of the most meta and overpowered PlayStyles in the game. Despite being extremely expensive, the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC is certainly worth completing.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC
While the Real Madrid midfielder has had plenty of Evolution variants in the game so far, the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC item is his first promo card released so far this season. Gamers have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and they will be even more excited to complete this Squad Building Challenge to get the item.
These are the requirements of the various segments of this EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday challenge:
Real Madrid
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Top form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
La Liga
- LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC
With the second week of the promo being live, plenty of packs are being opened. This has made fodder players cheaper. These are the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC:
Real Madrid
- Geyse: 88
- Julie Pasquereau: 87
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Mikel Merino: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Nacho Fernandez: 83
- Alessio Romagnoli: 83
Cost: 56,000 coins
France
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Mahdi Camara: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 69,000 coins
Top form
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Duvan Zapata: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 114,000 coins
La Liga
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 100,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 150,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 150,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 204,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Rodri: 89
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
Cost: 204,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Harry Kane: 93
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Rodri: 89
- Ruben Dias: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Cost: 295,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Harry Kane: 93
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Rose Lavelle: 90
- Matteo Politano: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Thibaut Courtois: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Rodri: 89
- Ruben Dias: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Cost: 294,000 coins