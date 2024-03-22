Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC in EA FC 24: Requirements, cheapest solutions, and is it worth it?

With the second week of the Ultimate Birthday promo now being live, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC for gamers to grind. This Frenchman has one of the best gold cards in the game for the central defensive midfielder position, with his various EVO versions being extremely popular.

After the Kingsley Coman SBC was released during the first week of the event, the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC is certainly the most impressive regular Birthday item to be added to the game.

Not only has he received an immense boost to his overall rating and stats, he also possesses some of the most meta and overpowered PlayStyles in the game. Despite being extremely expensive, the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC is certainly worth completing.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC

While the Real Madrid midfielder has had plenty of Evolution variants in the game so far, the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC item is his first promo card released so far this season. Gamers have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and they will be even more excited to complete this Squad Building Challenge to get the item.

These are the requirements of the various segments of this EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday challenge:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

La Liga

LALIGA EA SPORTS players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC

The EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)

With the second week of the promo being live, plenty of packs are being opened. This has made fodder players cheaper. These are the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC:

Real Madrid

Geyse: 88

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Marta Torrejon: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Nacho Fernandez: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 56,000 coins

France

Sandra Panos: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 69,000 coins

Top form

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Duvan Zapata: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 114,000 coins

La Liga

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 100,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 150,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 204,000 coins

90-rated squad

Harry Kane: 93

Matteo Politano: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Rodri: 89

Ruben Dias: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Cost: 295,000 coins

