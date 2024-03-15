With the latest promo live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC as the very first player SBC of the event. The Frenchman has received a boost to his weak-foot abilities, which now gives him the coveted combo featuring five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This makes the SBC especially enticing.

The winger has been a mainstay in the Bayern Munich roster for several years now, and has always had some overpowered special versions in Utimate Team. However, this is the first time that he has received a special item with a five-star weak foot, which eradicates what is arguably his greatest weakness on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC

Not only has the EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday card received some amazing stats and a five-star weak foot, the 91-rated card also possesses a Double PlayStyle+ now. This truly elevates him to the elite-tier of attackers in Ultimate Team, which is evident in the price of the SBC.

The EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC requires six segments with the following requirements:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 6: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

While the stipulations themselves are rather demanding, the requirement of Team of the Week players will certainly boost the price of the SBC due to their rarity and usability in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC during the ongoing promo:

Bundesliga

N'Golo Kante: 86

Matthias Ginter: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Fabinho: 84

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Filip Kostic: 83

Hannah Blundell: 83

Andreas Christensen: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Cost: 21,000 coins

France

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Mary Earps: 86

Thiago Silva: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sege Gnabry: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 63,000 coins

Top Form

Alexandra Popp: 88

Geyse: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Martin Odegaard: 87

Serge Gnabry: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Fabinho: 84

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Alex Greenwood: 83

Cost: 126,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 163,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mario Gotze: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 188,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 244,000 coins