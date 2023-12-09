Avatar Frontiers of Pandora character customization explained: How to change your appearance?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is based on James Cameron's iconic Avatar film franchise and portrays the story of a Na'vi warrior. The game largely borrows from the film while adding its unique elements, such as the Western Frontiers, which serve as the backdrop for the events.

During your voyage in Pandora's wilds, your warrior can collect various items, including cosmetics and weaponry.

Character customization is available in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, allowing players to express themselves with attractive cosmetics. Beyond the initial character creation, Ubisoft's latest release has various additional tools that help to add personality to your Na'vi warrior across the campaign.

This article will cover the game's character customization feature.

Everything you need to know about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora character customization feature

You will unlock various cosmetics as you keep exploring the world of Pandora. Everything on your character, from eyes to hair to facial structure, can be altered in this game.

Some cosmetic items can be purchased from traders inside the Na'vi camps using the Clan Favor or looted from the environment.

You can even apply paint to give your Na'vi an authentic look from the movies. Here's how the character customization works in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

How to change your character's appearance in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Once you've completed the game's prologue, you can customize your character's appearance. You can go to the HQ and turn right towards the cave as you approach the entrance.

A fire pit can be found inside the cave. This location is known as the Changing Place, and it allows you to customize your character. You can find these Changing Places near capitals and clan homes in the game.

Changing Place allows you to change the look of your character from scratch. If you are not satisfied with the character you created at the start of the game, this feature comes in handy.

You can change your looks and uniform and even apply body paint here. In the game, you can find these Changing Stations near capitals and clan homes.

How to change weapon aesthetics in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Finding a powerful gear or weapon that does not suit your preference can be frustrating. Fortunately, Ubisoft has implemented a system where you can change the look of your weapon or gear with a different one without altering its stats. To change equipment skins in-game, follow these steps.

Pause the game and go to the Character tab.

tab. Select any gear or weapon and go to the Visual option.

option. Select the design according to your taste.

You can revert the equipment to its base looks by selecting the Remove option in the same menu.

For more related guides, news, and content, follow Sportskeeda.