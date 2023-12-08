How to earn Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Clan Favor

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is Ubisoft's latest AAA offering. The title delivers a familiar yet unique story centered on Pandora, the main planet featured in James Cameron's famous Avatar film series. It contains a plethora of information and activities to keep you occupied, as is typical of video games nowadays. Clan Favor is one such element in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

This guide will teach you all there is to know about it.

Earning Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Clan Favor

You can access the Clan Favor from the Character tab (Image via Ubisoft/LaserBolt)

Clan Favor plays a vital role in the world of Pandora. It indicates the player's standing with numerous clans on the planet's Western Frontiers. Each of the three Na'vi clans offers various perks and gear you can access by helping them.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora's Clan Favor provides an alternative to the currency system, as this game lacks one. Below, you can find a detailed explanation of how you can earn it.

1) Donating items to the community basket

One easy way to obtain Clan Favor is by putting various items in the community baskets of Pandora's different clans. What you're donating can include anything from resources to food and even gear. The community baskets generally hang near each Na'vi camp's cooking or crafting stations.

After interacting with the basket, you will acquire the recipe for the item you need to craft or cook. You can learn about the raw materials required by consulting your Hunter's Guide. It's also worth noting that different camps will necessitate the acquisition of various materials to obtain a Favor.

2) Taking out RDA outposts

Another way to obtain Clan Favor is by clearing the various RDA outposts. Once you defeat the human colonizers and destroy their outposts, Pandora's wildlife will claim the region, and you will earn one Clan Favor.

3) Doing specific side quests

Doing tasks assigned to you by various NPCs also grants you Clan Favor. You can generally find these characters in Na'vi camps. They will have a blue dot above their heads and will call out to you once you are near them. You can accept any mission they offer and complete it to gain Clan Favors.

Using Clan Favors in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Clan Favors gives access to powerful gears (Image via Ubisoft)

You can use any Clan Favor you accumulate to obtain various gears, resources, and supplies. Interact with any clan merchant in the camps to purchase different items from them.

Keep an eye out for the spiral (Image via Ubisoft/LaserBolt)

Your Clan Favor is represented by the Spiral in the bottom-left corner of the Character menu. The higher your Favor level is with one of the three clans, the more valuable items you can purchase from it.

For more Avatar Frontiers of Pandora-related content, check out Sportskeeda's section for the game.