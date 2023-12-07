Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: What is the Hunter’s Guide and how to use it

The Hunter’s Guide is one of the more important tools that you will come across in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. It contains a good deal of information about the game world along with its flora and fauna, helping it tie in seamlessly with the Na’vi senses mechanic.

While the core gameplay features are not that difficult to master, players who are new to the action-adventure genre are struggling a bit with the Hunter’s Guide and how they can make the most of it.

Today’s Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guide will go over what the Hunter’s Guide is in the game and how you can use it.

What is the Hunter’s Guide in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

The Hunter’s Guide in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is like an in-game encyclopedia that contains all the important information about the game world. You will be able to continually fill out the book and its content as you make you analyze vegetation and explore the open world of the game.

Once you discover and analyze something new, its description and details will automatically get logged into the Hunter’s Guide, which you can then reference at any time you want.

How to use the Hunter’s Guide in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

After you have made entries in the Hunter’s Guide, you can track up to three items at a time by pinning them. This is a great way to complete certain quest objectives since you do not have to always rely on your Na’vi senses when looking for them.

The Hunter’s Guide in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will also contain information on biomes, providing hints about which areas of the map have crafting materials of a better quality. It will also provide some great hints about wildlife in the world, along with some of the best ways to deal with them.

How does the Hunter’s Guide differ from the Na’vi Senses in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The Na’vi Senses is the earliest exploration tool you will unlock in the game after progressing through the narrative a bit. This feature ties in very well with the Hunter’s Guide, as the Navi Senses will allow you to gather information from the flora and fauna around you.

Once you have used it to discover and analyze something new, its details will automatically be noted in the Hunter’s Guide. Once you have logged something in, you will not need to use Na’Vi senses again to track it. Instead, you can just pin them in the guide.

Additionally, Na’vi senses will also let you see the weak spots of animals, which you can note in the Hunter’s Guide. This will give you access to information on the weaknesses of wildlife anytime you want.