Avatar Frontiers of Pandora immerses players in the stunning green, alien world of the Na'vi. This blue extraterrestrial race can employ its phenomenal sense to interact with Pandora's rich ecosystem and look for hidden objects or passageways.

This skill, known as the Na'vi sense in the game, is one of the most crucial ones that you can employ during exploration and fighting.

This Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guide will teach you how to use the Na'vi sense efficiently in various scenarios.

How to unlock and use the Na'vi sense in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

This is how the Na'vi sense looks in the game (Image via Ubisoft/ TheRadBrad)

You can unlock the Na'vi sense during the prologue and tutorial mission titled Welcome to the Resistance. You will have to complete the objective, Search So'lek and other survivors.

This is relatively straightforward, as So'lek can be found near a tree around the RDA Fueling Station.

Here are all the default button prompts for different platforms to use the Na'vi sense in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

PC - X on the keyboard

X on the keyboard PlayStation 5 - R1 and L2 buttons

R1 and L2 buttons Xbox Series X/S - RB

A dark blue circle in the center of your screen represents the Na'vi sense.

Using the Na'vi sense in various scenarios in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

If you are familiar with other Ubisoft titles, you'll notice that the Na'vi sense resembles Assassin's Creed's Eagle Vision. It is a kind of sixth sense that aids in finding significant objects in your surroundings and even allows you to scan the diverse fauna.

Let's review the primary scenarios in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora where you will need to rely on this ability.

Combat

You can use this skill to scan the numerous foes in the game during different combat circumstances. When you scan an enemy, such as RDA employees, machines, or the fauna native to Pandora, the enemy is marked on your screen. Then, you can eliminate these opponents by sneaking up on them or striking them directly.

When clearing the RDA outposts throughout the game, this sense is useful.

An adversary can also be added to the Hunter's Guide, or the game's codex system, by using Na'vi sense on them. This is where you can find out about the enemies' weak points.

Inspecting items

Similar to opponents, you can use Na'vi sense to scan local plants and fruits on Pandora to add resources like those to the Hunter's Guide.

Exploration

Na'vi sense also highlights important objects and hidden paths on your screen. During specific missions, it can also be used to pick up Scent Trails to track an enemy. The highlighted objects will stay visible on your screen briefly once you scan them.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be released worldwide tomorrow, December 7, 2023. The game's developer, Massive Entertainment, is also working on the upcoming Star Wars game, which is set to release in 2024.