Avatar Frontiers of Pandora difficulty settings explained

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person co-op action-adventure RPG game based on James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar films. In this, you will assume the role of the blue humanoid natives of Pandora, the Na'vi. You can explore the stunning surroundings while combating foes ranging from indigenous wildlife to human settlers attempting to take over Pandora.

Finding the appropriate difficulty level can make or break a game's experience. So, this article will explain the difficulty levels in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and how it affects the gameplay.

Choosing the appropriate combat difficulty level in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The difficulty settings option in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has three difficulty or Combat Challenge levels for players to pick: Low, Medium, and High.

Depending on the option, these either make combat easy or difficult. As the image states, the challenge level affects how much damage players can dish out and receive from the RDA. Let's take a look at these difficulty levels.

1) Combat Challenge - Low

Set the difficulty to Low if you wish to play the game leisurely for the tale or for a fun time exploring each part of Pandora without worrying about the dangers lying around every corner. This is also a suggested difficulty setting for first-time FPS players.

In this difficulty, your Na'vi will cause more harm to adversaries while taking less damage from them. You will also have to rely less on revival supplies and constantly scour the surroundings for fresh ammunition and equipment.

2) Combat Challenge - Medium

This difficulty level is ideal for those with prior experience with first-person shooters and open-world RPGs. You can explore the story and world of Avatar Frontier of Pandora while engaging in a combat loop that is neither easy nor too difficult.

The RDA troops will be a bit more vigilant and will look for you. You will also need to rely on your foraging skills more to escape the combat situation unscathed.

3) Combat Challenge - High

For those looking for a challenging but exciting battle experience, the high challenge is for you. Combat will be harsh and test your foraging, stealth, and weaponry skills.

In this difficulty, the RDA troops will actively seek you out and administer deadly blows with every shot. You must be extremely alert, swift, and covert to defeat adversaries. Taking them on head-to-head could mean the end of your journey in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Even in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora's co-op mode, your personal difficulty settings will be the one you experience. Your friend's choice will not impact your own game.

On the other hand, specific tasks and encounters will assess the difficulty by evaluating the player's "Combat Strength." When measuring enemy power levels in these situations, the game will always consider the host player's Combat Strength.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.