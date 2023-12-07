Avatar Frontiers of Pandora map size explained: How big is the world?

The Avatar Frontiers of Pandora map size is easily one of the most talked about aspects of the game among open-world fans. While the title follows a similar open-world structure as other Ubisoft IPs, it deviates itself from those entries in terms of its presentation and utilization of the setting without making it feel repetitive.

Ubisoft is quite well-known for creating some of the biggest open-world maps, with a few of the most recent Assassin's Creed titles (Odyssey and Valhalla) covering entire countries and multiple islands.

Being one of the most ambitious Ubisoft releases of 2023, it's only natural that fans would be curious about the game's map size. Here's everything you need to know about the size of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora map, open-world, and more.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora map size explored

Developed by Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division series, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is quite a departure from the traditional Ubisoft open-world formula. Instead of littering the map with numerous icons right from the get-go, the game only features a handful of meaningful activities.

Players can stumble upon them while organically exploring the open world and can either choose to complete them then and there or save them for later. However, despite the departure from traditional Ubisoft games, at its core, it's still an open-world title.

Much like any traditional Ubisoft open-world, the map of Massive's latest title is quite expansive. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora map size is roughly 255 km², which on paper isn't that big considering some of Ubisoft's previous titles, but it's still quite huge for an open-world game.

The map of Frontiers of Pandora is split into three regions - the Clouded Forest, Upper Plains, and Kinglor Forest. Given the game's emphasis on traversal and parkour, the majority of the map is land mass, with a few sparse bodies of water scattered across each region.

Additionally, since the title focuses on aerial exploration and verticality, the map features multiple elevation points that you can either climb or fly through after taming your first Ikran. Verticality is one of the strongest suites of Frontiers of Pandora's map, which sets it apart from most of the recent Ubisoft open-world games.

Furthermore, unlike Assassin's Creed or FarCry, you don't have to unlock viewpoints to fast travel across different regions. Once you unlock parts of the map, you can seamlessly do that across these points anytime during gameplay. You can also choose your preferred spawn point when you die while exploring the open world.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.