Avatar Frontiers of Pandora's best controller settings for PS5 and Xbox

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft's newest action-adventure game, is based on the popular Avatar film series. Within its world, players can explore a verdant, Na'vi-inhabited planet. Abundant climbs are present, accompanied by vibrant flora that boasts unique characteristics and puzzles as well as essential action mechanics.
If you're embarking on a journey through Pandora, tweaking your controller settings will provide an unparalleled experience. Here's a deep dive into the PS5 and Xbox controller settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.
Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora controller settings for PS5 and Xbox to have an elevated experience
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora offers remapping options for PS5 and Xbox controllers. Toggles for hold actions are available for players who struggle with button holding. The game also has customizable sensitivity and adjustable controller dead zones, along with presets for left or right-handed controls. To enhance gameplay, vibration can be configured for specific situations.
So, here are the recommended controller settings for both PS5 and Xbox:
PS5 control settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora
On foot:
- Map: Touchpad
- Hunter's Guide: Touchpad (hold)
- Zoom/Aim: L2
- Weapon/Food Wheel: L1
- Stun Grenade: L1+Square
- Call Mount: Up (D-Pad)
- Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)
- Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)
- Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)
- Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)
- React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)
- Move Character: Left stick
- Sprint: Left stick (click)
- Character Screen: Options button
- Quests: Options button (hold)
- Use Weapon/Tool: R2
- Na'vi Senses: R1
- Previous Weapon/Tool: Triangle
- Holster Weapon/Tool: Triangle (hold)
- Equip SID: Triangle (on weapon wheel)
- Crouch/Slide/Soft Landing: Circle
- Jump: Cross
- Charge Jump: Cross (hold)
- Air Boost: Cross (while in the air)
- Dodge: Cross + Left stick (left/right)
- Tool Action (Reload): Square
- Interact: Square (hold)
- Rotate Camera: Right stick
- Melee: Right stick (click)
Flying:
- Map: Touchpad
- Hunter's Guide: Touchpad (hold)
- Free Look: L2
- Weapon/Food Wheel: L1
- Mid-Air Catch (when falling): Up (D-Pad)
- Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)
- Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)
- Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)
- Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)
- React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)
- Move Forward: Left stick (up)
- Strafe: Left stick (left/right)
- Down: Left stick (down)
- Character Screen: Options button
- Quests: Options button (hold)
- Use Weapon/Tool: R2
- Na'vi Senses: R1
- Previous Weapon/Tool: Triangle
- Holster Weapon/Tool: Triangle (hold)
- Land: Circle (near ground)
- Jump Off: Circle (hold)
- Accelerate: Cross
- Tool Action (Reload): Square
- Skill (Barrel Roll): Square + Left stick (left/right)
- Skill (Flying Takedown): Square (hold)
- Rotate Camera: Right stick
- Skill (Screech): Right stick (click)
Xbox Series X|S control settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora
On foot:
- Map: View button
- Hunter's Guide: View button (hold)
- Zoom/Aim: LT
- Weapon/Food Wheel: LB
- Stun Grenade: LB+Square
- Move Character: Left stick
- Sprint: Left stick (click)
- Call Mount: Up (D-Pad)
- Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)
- Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)
- Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)
- Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)
- React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)
- Character Screen: Menu button
- Quests: Menu button (hold)
- Use Weapon/Tool: RT
- Na'vi Senses: RB
- Previous Weapon/Tool: Y
- Holster Weapon/Tool: Y (hold)
- Equip SID: Y (on weapon wheel)
- Crouch/Slide/Soft Landing: B
- Jump: A
- Charge Jump: A (hold)
- Air Boost: A (while in the air)
- Dodge: A + Left stick (left/right)
- Tool Action (Reload): X
- Interact: X (hold)
- Rotate Camera: Right stick
- Melee: Right stick (click)
Flying:
- Map: View button
- Hunter's Guide: View button (hold)
- Free Look: LT
- Weapon/Food Wheel: LB
- Move Forward: Left stick (up)
- Strafe: Left stick (left/right)
- Down: Left stick (down)
- Mid-Air Catch (when falling): Up (D-Pad)
- Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)
- Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)
- Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)
- Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)
- React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)
- Character Screen: Menu button
- Quests: Menu button (hold)
- Use Weapon/Tool: RT
- Na'vi Senses: RB
- Previous Weapon/Tool: Y
- Holster Weapon/Tool: Y (hold)
- Land: B (near ground)
- Jump Off: B (hold)
- Accelerate: A
- Tool Action (Reload): X
- Skill (Barrel Roll): X + Left stick (left/right)
- Skill (Flying Takedown): X (hold)
- Rotate Camera: Right stick
- Skill (Screech): Right stick (click)
This concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora for Xbox and PS5 controllers.