Avatar Frontiers of Pandora's best controller settings for PS5 and Xbox

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft's newest action-adventure game, is based on the popular Avatar film series. Within its world, players can explore a verdant, Na'vi-inhabited planet. Abundant climbs are present, accompanied by vibrant flora that boasts unique characteristics and puzzles as well as essential action mechanics.

If you're embarking on a journey through Pandora, tweaking your controller settings will provide an unparalleled experience. Here's a deep dive into the PS5 and Xbox controller settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora controller settings for PS5 and Xbox to have an elevated experience

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora offers remapping options for PS5 and Xbox controllers. Toggles for hold actions are available for players who struggle with button holding. The game also has customizable sensitivity and adjustable controller dead zones, along with presets for left or right-handed controls. To enhance gameplay, vibration can be configured for specific situations.

So, here are the recommended controller settings for both PS5 and Xbox:

PS5 control settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

On foot:

Map: Touchpad

Touchpad Hunter's Guide: Touchpad (hold)

Touchpad (hold) Zoom/Aim: L2

L2 Weapon/Food Wheel: L1

L1 Stun Grenade: L1+Square

L1+Square Call Mount: Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)

Down (D-Pad) (hold) Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)

Right (D-Pad) React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)

Right (D-Pad) (hold) Move Character: Left stick

Left stick Sprint: Left stick (click)

Left stick (click) Character Screen: Options button

Options button Quests: Options button (hold)

Options button (hold) Use Weapon/Tool: R2

R2 Na'vi Senses: R1

R1 Previous Weapon/Tool: Triangle

Triangle Holster Weapon/Tool: Triangle (hold)

Triangle (hold) Equip SID: Triangle (on weapon wheel)

Triangle (on weapon wheel) Crouch/Slide/Soft Landing: Circle

Circle Jump: Cross

Cross Charge Jump: Cross (hold)

Cross (hold) Air Boost: Cross (while in the air)

Cross (while in the air) Dodge: Cross + Left stick (left/right)

Cross + Left stick (left/right) Tool Action (Reload): Square

Square Interact: Square (hold)

Square (hold) Rotate Camera: Right stick

Right stick Melee: Right stick (click)

Flying:

Map: Touchpad

Touchpad Hunter's Guide: Touchpad (hold)

Touchpad (hold) Free Look: L2

L2 Weapon/Food Wheel: L1

L1 Mid-Air Catch (when falling): Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)

Down (D-Pad) (hold) Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)

Right (D-Pad) React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)

Right (D-Pad) (hold) Move Forward: Left stick (up)

Left stick (up) Strafe: Left stick (left/right)

Left stick (left/right) Down: Left stick (down)

Left stick (down) Character Screen: Options button

Options button Quests: Options button (hold)

Options button (hold) Use Weapon/Tool: R2

R2 Na'vi Senses: R1

R1 Previous Weapon/Tool: Triangle

Triangle Holster Weapon/Tool: Triangle (hold)

Triangle (hold) Land: Circle (near ground)

Circle (near ground) Jump Off: Circle (hold)

Circle (hold) Accelerate: Cross

Cross Tool Action (Reload): Square

Square Skill (Barrel Roll): Square + Left stick (left/right)

Square + Left stick (left/right) Skill (Flying Takedown): Square (hold)

Square (hold) Rotate Camera: Right stick

Right stick Skill (Screech): Right stick (click)

Xbox Series X|S control settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

On foot:

Map: View button

View button Hunter's Guide: View button (hold)

View button (hold) Zoom/Aim: LT

LT Weapon/Food Wheel: LB

LB Stun Grenade: LB+Square

LB+Square Move Character: Left stick

Left stick Sprint: Left stick (click)

Left stick (click) Call Mount: Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)

Down (D-Pad) (hold) Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)

Right (D-Pad) React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)

Right (D-Pad) (hold) Character Screen: Menu button

Menu button Quests: Menu button (hold)

Menu button (hold) Use Weapon/Tool: RT

RT Na'vi Senses: RB

RB Previous Weapon/Tool: Y

Y Holster Weapon/Tool: Y (hold)

Y (hold) Equip SID: Y (on weapon wheel)

Y (on weapon wheel) Crouch/Slide/Soft Landing: B

B Jump: A

A Charge Jump: A (hold)

A (hold) Air Boost: A (while in the air)

A (while in the air) Dodge: A + Left stick (left/right)

A + Left stick (left/right) Tool Action (Reload): X

X Interact: X (hold)

X (hold) Rotate Camera: Right stick

Right stick Melee: Right stick (click)

Flying:

Map: View button

View button Hunter's Guide: View button (hold)

View button (hold) Free Look: LT

LT Weapon/Food Wheel: LB

LB Move Forward: Left stick (up)

Left stick (up) Strafe: Left stick (left/right)

Left stick (left/right) Down: Left stick (down)

Left stick (down) Mid-Air Catch (when falling): Up (D-Pad)

Up (D-Pad) Use Healing Item: Left (D-Pad)

Left (D-Pad) Ping Target/Location: Down (D-Pad)

Down (D-Pad) Mark/Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad) (hold)

Down (D-Pad) (hold) Switch Ammo Type: Right (D-Pad)

Right (D-Pad) React to Social Notifications: Right (D-Pad) (hold)

Right (D-Pad) (hold) Character Screen: Menu button

Menu button Quests: Menu button (hold)

Menu button (hold) Use Weapon/Tool: RT

RT Na'vi Senses: RB

RB Previous Weapon/Tool: Y

Y Holster Weapon/Tool: Y (hold)

Y (hold) Land: B (near ground)

B (near ground) Jump Off: B (hold)

B (hold) Accelerate: A

A Tool Action (Reload): X

X Skill (Barrel Roll): X + Left stick (left/right)

X + Left stick (left/right) Skill (Flying Takedown): X (hold)

X (hold) Rotate Camera: Right stick

Right stick Skill (Screech): Right stick (click)

This concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora for Xbox and PS5 controllers.