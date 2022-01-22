Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora probably set to release in 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of two significant games tied to the James Cameron movies. The game will probably release sooner than most fans think. As the new Avatar continues to be teased, the tie-in games are also being pushed forward to gamers.

The sequel to Avatar, expected to land at the end of 2022, is the first of many planned follow-ups to the original film. If schedules stay on track for the game development studios tied to the Avatar games, fans could expect the game before the sequel movie releases in December.

When will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be released?

The current time frame for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's release is 2022. Overall, the date is vague, considering the entire year is still ahead. However, if the game is a tie-in to the movie, it would make sense for the title to release before the movie.

On top of the Frontier game, Avatar: Reckoning is another title that will tie into the movie franchise. Like Frontiers, Reckoning is also slated for a 2022 release date and will likely arrive before the movie comes out.

If this speculation is true, fans should expect plenty of Avatar content in the coming months.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Reckoning will both be very different games. Frontiers is set to be an open-world action-based game featuring many of its story elements. The game will probably be for console and PC platforms.

On the other hand, Reckoning will be a looter shooter, much like the Destiny games. However, it will be for mobile devices.

What studio is developing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Frontiers will be developed by Massive Entertainment. (Image via Ubisoft)

The studio behind the Frontiers game is Massive Entertainment, and Ubisoft will publish it. Players may recognize the studio as the one behind The Division games, also published under Ubisoft.

Though Frontiers is likely to differ greatly from Reckoning, Massive Entertainment's last games were looter shoots. Both games may end up as similar genres for different platforms.

Hopefully, Ubisoft will reveal some actual gameplay soon.

