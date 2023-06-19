Avatar: Reckoning closed beta release date and time for all regions confirmed

The server of Avatar: Reckoning closed beta test went live on June 19, 2023. It is the most awaited mobile title based on the Avatar movie franchise. Avatar: Reckoning is an upcoming MMORPG title published by Level Infinite and developed by Archosaur Games. The title was announced in January 2022 and was expected to release in late 2022 but was postponed to 2023.

The developers selected testers based on the game's official website questionnaire. However, due to the limitation in the server's capacity, only a few registered players were chosen for the test.

Furthermore, the closed beta is only available for Android devices with specific requirements set by the developers. Players can get a sneak peek of Pandora and provide feedback through the test.

Avatar: Reckoning closed beta test: Date, time, and available regions

The Avatar: Reckoning closed beta test started on June 19, 2023, at 10 am UTC+8 in the Philippines. It was scheduled to be held on June 6 but was postponed due to technical issues. The server went live in the USA on June 18, 2023, at 10 pm NYT; in the UK, it went live on June 19, 2023, at 3 am BST.

Indian players could access the Avatar: Reckoning closed beta server on June 19, 2023, from 7:30 am IST. Since the test is available only for the Philippines, players from other regions can use a VPN to access it. They can set their location to the Philippines on their desired VPN application, download the app and try the game.

Selected players received an email containing the link to download the RPG title's apk. The developers have also set a minimum requirement for the app. Here are the requirements for Android devices:

CPU: Snapdragon 665 and above

RAM: 4 GB

Disclaimer: Using a VPN might risk players' data safety.

About the game

Avatar: Reckoning is an MMORPG title featuring PvE and PvP gameplay with single-player mode. You can create and customize Avatars, level them up, and equip them with weapons. Players can play PvE and PvE in a single-player mode to complete story missions. Its story takes place after the first Avatar film without affiliation to its sequel.

