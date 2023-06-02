5 MMORPGs with best graphics

MMORPGs or massively multiplayer online role playing games are those that have an immersive storyline, a good environment, and a decent background score. The in-game activities can be classified into PvE (player versus environment) and PvP (player versus player). These titles are mostly first-person shooters that feature an active combat system.

When it comes to MMORPGs, the appearance of the characters and the details of the environment are contributing factors to success. From the trailer itself, players get an idea of how the game will appear and feel like throughout its course. This allows them to choose the ones they would like to engage in. Having said that, here is a list of five MMORPGs that are visually appealing.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 MMORPGS that are visually appealing

1) World of Warcraft

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft is a widely played MMORPG. It is set in the fictional world of Azeroth, where you can don a character of your choice and experience the world through its eyes. You get to experience an open world, take part in quests, level up your skills, defeat enemies, and interact with other players.

World of Warcraft offers one of the best visually appealing experiences among all the games in the genre. The surroundings are too good to not be real. The cinematics, combined with the background score, provide an otherworldly experience that is both immersive and addictive. When it comes to the characters, from their clothing to their facial expressions, everything is detailed.

2) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is a free-to-play MMORPG developed by AraNet. The story is set in Tiriya (a fictional place in Guild Wars 2) where the player’s task is to unify members of a guild. Zhaitan, (the main antagonist) can only be defeated with the combined forces of the guild and the players.

Much like other titles in the genre, Guild Wars 2 also offers a world that you can freely explore. You can take part in conquests, fight enemies, and socialise with others.

The game provides a lot of options to improve user experience, allowing gamers to make customizations based on their personal preferences. With a small change in the display settings, gamers can bring about a huge change in the feel of the game. For example, positioning the avatar your preferred way brings about a huge change in the perspective of the character, which alters the experience as well.

3) Lost Ark

Developed by Tripod Studio and Smilegate, Lost Ark is a free-to-play MMORPG. It is set in the fictional world of Arkesia, which is at the brink of war due to external enemy forces. The PvE and PvP in-game activities allow players to take part in quests, gather souvenirs, and level up in the game.

When it comes to the graphics, Lost Ark gets a thumbs up in that department.The look of the characters, combined with the in-game visuals, provide an enchanting experience for the community.

Furthermore, the visuals during combat sequences are not only stunning but informative at the same time. For example, when you strike an enemy, a visual counter will tell you how much damage you’ve dealt in that particular strike or if your enemy was able to dodge it.

4) Destiny 2

Developed by Bungie, Destiny 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter MMORPG. It features three character classes that you can choose from, each having its own unique abilities. As a player, your task is to save humanity’s last safe city from external and internal conflicts.

Destiny 2 offers a vast world filled with mystery, enemies, and rewards. The environment resembles an abandoned war-torn space. The game lets you choose every detail of the character, thereby, allowing you to decide the overall look and feel of the game.

In the Season of the Deep, Guardians have ventured underwater for the first time in all these years. The overall way in which the segments have been designed goes on to show the time and the effort that Bungie has spent in getting the visuals right.

5) Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online is a popular MMORPG developed by Pearl Abyss. It is a third-person shooter that uses an active combat system. Unlike other MMORPGs in the genre, this one involves manual targeting and shooting.

With the correct combination of display settings, you can improve your Black Desert Online experience to a huge extent. When it comes to basics, you will first want to use the contrast, opacity, and photo-filter settings to set the visuals according to your preference. Once you are done with this, you can go into complex settings like auto-frame and performance optimization to set them accordingly.

