Black Desert Online: All Woosa Awakening abilities revealed

Ahead of the massive Land of the Morning Light update, Black Desert Online is allowing players to finally try out the Woosa Awakening as it goes live for all regions today. The update has been one of the most anticipated ones for the MMO this year, and players have been quite excited to try out the Awakening of the Twin classes for some time now.

Along with the Woosa Awakening, the Twin class Maegu Awakening will also be making its way to the game as a part of the Land of the Morning Light update, however, Pearl Abyss is yet to provide fans with an official release date for it.

Nevertheless, they have provided some highlights of the Maegu Awakening abilities, along with a deep dive into what you can expect from the Woosa Awakening once you finally get your hands on her.

Today’s guide will go over all of the Woosa Awakening skills in Black Desert Online as well as some highlights for her sister, Maugu’s, awakening.

All Woosa Awakening skills in Black Desert Online

The Woosa Awakening in Black Desert Online will be featuring a fresh new playstyle whose core aesthetic will be derived from the Seocheon Flower Garden which found in the Korean cultural understanding of after afterlife.

The abilities are as follows:

1) Moonlit Blast

Upon using it the Woosa will summon flowers around her that explode. It’s one of her best tools to deal massive Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

2) Floral Burst

With this ability the Woosa will be able to create small seeds in front of her, which will blossom into flowers after a short duration. These will then explode dealing damage in a small area.

3) Seocheon Field

With Seocehon Field Awakening ability you will be able to use the Woosa to create small flowers that will bloom at the targeted location. It will stay in place till an enemy approaches it and it will then explode like a mine.

4) Mark of the Moon

With Mark of the Moon, you will be able to damage all the enemies infront of the Woosa, while leaving a mark on the target at the same time. The flowers that she summons will then pursue the target, claim its soul, and then explore after a while to deal a massive amount of damage.

Maegu Awakening highlights in Black Desert Online

As mentioned, the Maegu Awakening will be dropping later this June and Pearl Abyss are yet to provide any official dates regarding the release or more details about her abilities apart from a few highlights.

However, from what has been disclosed thus far, the Maegu Awakening will have abilities that will unleash a burst of flame piercing through enemies. These will be a series of Fox fire Spirit attacks that will make the enemies suffer debuffs.

There will be a lot of movement skills coming with her Awakening as well, allowing her to have an easier time taking down enemies in any encounter.

