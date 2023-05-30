5 MMORPGs with the best solo-player experience

MMORPGs (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games) allow you to assume a fictitious role and play alongside others who share common interests. These games are characterized by an immersive storyline, graphics, music, and gameplay. They offer a sweet spot between fantasy and reality, allowing you to set your imagination free while consecutively keeping you grounded as you interact with other human beings.

Although multiplayer role-playing games are meant to be played in groups, certain activities allow you to go solo. In most cases, the initial stages of the game are solo-friendly, but the end-game activities are not. That being said, here is a list of five MMORPGs that can be played solo.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

5 MMORPGs that are solo-friendly

1) Warframe

Developed and published by Digital Extremes, Warframe is a free-to-play MMORPG. In the game, players control members of the Tenno, a race of ancient warriors who are at loggerheads with unknown antagonistic forces whom they must fight.

Although it is an MMORPG, Warframe can easily be played solo with all its original content intact. In the beginning, you get to choose your game mode, which allows you to play solo. Some of the content that can be played solo are Railjack and Steelpath activities, among others. In fact, certain quests, like the Deadlock Protocol Quest, can only be played solo.

2) World of Warcraft

Released in 2004 by Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft is one of the most iconic MMORPGs of all time. The events of the game take place approximately four years after the events of Warcraft 3 in a fictional world called Azeroth.

Like most other games in the genre, World of Warcraft also lets you choose a character and customize it accordingly. You can take part in several quests and fight enemies while you try to get hold of valuable pieces of equipment.

As a solo player, you have the benefit of playing the game at your own pace without having to adhere to any time constraints. You also get the freedom to select the activities you want to engage in without having to rely on others.

3) Guild Wars 2

Developed by ArenaNet, Guild Wars 2 is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game set in a fictional world named Tiriya. As a player, you assume the role of a local hero who must put an end to the ongoing turmoil caused by Zhaitan (the main antagonist in Guild Wars 2).

The whole game unfolds in chapters that must be played in order. To succeed as a solo player in the game, you will first have to select a suitable class. Most of the lower-level events and story missions do not require multiple players, but the end-game events cannot be completed alone. However, this is not a problem as the game itself tends to club you with other players who share common interests and goals.

4) Lord of the Rings Online

Developed by Standing Stone Games, Lord of the Rings Online is an MMORPG set in Middle Earth (a fantasy world in J.R.R. Tolkien novels). In the game, players can choose from four races and seven classes to build their character. Most of the activities in Lord of the Rings can be played solo. However, if at any point you require other players to complete an activity, the game pairs you up with allies who are pursuing the same task.

LOTR offers a vast universe with an immersive storyline that is best-experienced solo. You can pause the game when required, take time to read instructions, and choose which activities to take part in, all at your own pace.

5) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play first-person shooter MMORPG developed by Bungie. Players assume the role of a Lightbearer whose job is to protect Earth’s last remaining city from external threats and save it from extinction. The game is divided into Player versus Environment (PvE) and Player versus Player (PvP) activities.

Although most players prefer playing Destiny 2 in a group, there are several solo-friendly activities that are available. The initial activities in Destiny 2, like story missions, the Crucible, and Gambit activities can be played solo. However, end-game activities require you to team up with other players to complete them.

