Destiny 2 Spare Rations god roll guide for PvP and PvE

The name "Spare Rations" is very popular among Destiny 2 players, since it was known for being one of the most powerful weapons in the game. After it was vaulted with the launch of Beyond Light expansion, many players were livid with Bungie regarding their decision. However, the company has been slowly bringing back most of the vaulted weapons from Years 1 to 3.

Spare Rations, being one of the many returning weapons in Season 21, is tied to a unique Origin Trait and new perks as well. The following article lists everything you need to know regarding the re-issued Kinetic Hand Cannon, from its usage to source and perks for all activities.

How to obtain Spare Rations and what is its god roll for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage and how to obtain

Spare Rations and the 140 RPM archetype are considered to be potent in Destiny 2 PvP since they can easily kill other players with three sustained precision shots. Its Adaptive Frame can also help you to suppress Champions this season since the Unstoppable artifact perk is tied to Hand Cannons.

Deep Weapon focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

To obtain Spare Rations quickly, you must farm Deep Engram from seasonal activities, and focus them within the Sonar Station vendor at HELM. The best way is to accumulate a total of six seasonal or Reckoning weapons and redeem the seasonal bonus challenge. This will unlock the Reckoning weapon focusing on your character.

Destiny 2 Reckoning weapon focusing (Image via Bungie)

Now, you will be able to focus on Spare Rations in exchange for 4 Deep Engrams and 3,000 Glimmer.

2) Best PvP perks

Spare Rations PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The best perks on the re-issued Spare Rations for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling with increased Handling, Stability, and Range.

High-Caliber Rounds to flinch targets and an added Range on the weapon.

Moving Target for Accuracy and movement speed while aiming.

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Rapid Hit is a viable replacement for Moving Target, as the former can grant bonus Stability upon landing precision hits. Swashbuckler is another damage perk that can go well in place of Kill Clip. Offhand Strike is a great perk for utility, as it can grant you Range, Accuracy, and Stability upon final blows.

3) Best PvE perks

Spare Rations PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

As mentioned, the Spare Rations archetype allows the weapon to deal decent damage numbers on PvE combatants, be it trash mobs or orange bar elites. The following perk can make the weapon stronger:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and recoil.

Extended mag for more ammo in the magazine.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability with sustained precision hits.

Vorpal Weapon for 20% increased damage against bosses and Champions.

The combination of Subsistence and Swashbuckler can be viable for add-clearing as well.

