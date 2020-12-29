Avenge Full-Leather Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Over the years, it has expanded immensely and has amassed an enormous player base. Frequently, the developers add several cosmetic items like costumes, bundles, and more, enabling users to customize the game to an extent.

The grand prize of the 'Diamond Royale' was recently changed, and now, the gamers have a shot at obtaining the 'Avenge Full-Leather' bundle. This article takes a detailed view of the pack and the new Diamond Royale in Free Fire.

All details about Free Fire's Avenge Full-Leather Diamond Royale bundle

The post by Free Fire on their social media handle reads:

"Nothing says revenge better than a new look! Stun the haters when you arrive at the scene in your shiny attire. The new Diamond Royale bundle, Avenge Full-Leather, has now taken over the Diamond Royale. Spin for a chance to win the main prize and other items."

The 'Avenge Full-Leather' bundle has made its way into the Diamond Royale. It consists of the following items:

Avenge Full-Leather (Top)

Avenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Avenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Avenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Avenge Full-Leather (Head)

Players must note that they are not guaranteed to receive the 'Avenge Full-Leather' from the Diamond Royale. The cost of 1 spin is 60 Diamonds, while 10+1 spins are priced at 600 Diamonds.

Users can follow these steps to access the Diamond Royale in Free Fire:

Step 1: They can open the game and click the "Luck Royale" icon present on the lobby's left side.

Press on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: Next, they have to press the "Diamond 'Royale" option.

Choose the number of spins

Step 3: Lastly, they can select the number of spins.

Rewards

Apart from the Avenge Full-Leather bundle, the following rewards are present in the Diamond Royale:

Magic Cube

Magic Cube Fragment

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Flame Fighter (Top)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Lady of Flame (Top)

Lady of Flame (Bottom)

Lady of Flame (Mask)

Lady of Flame (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

Sneakers (Blue)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (White)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Smile)

Discount Coupon

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

100x Memory Fragments (28 Characters)

