Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32: Release date, theme, leaked rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire offers users an assortment of cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. There are several ways to obtain such items, with the Elite Pass being one of them.

For those who do not know, the Elite Pass is the tier-based reward system of this prominent battle royale title. The developers of Free Fire incorporate a new pass every month. The current one (Season 31) will end on December 31st, 2020, and fans are excited about the upcoming pass's arrival.

This article looks at the release date, theme, leaked rewards, and more of the Free Fire Season 32 Elite Pass.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32

Release date and theme

As mentioned earlier, a new pass is released every month. Hence, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32 will begin on January 1st, 2021. The next pass’s theme is Specter Squad, and the pre-orders for it have already started in-game for 999 diamonds. Users would be receiving the ‘Specter Heart Grenade’ for pre-ordering the pass.

Pre-orders have begun

The price of the Season 32 Elite Pass is expected to remain the same, and gamers would be able to procure the two-paid variants – Elite Pass and Elite Bundle – for 499 Diamonds and 999 Diamonds, respectively.

Leaked rewards

The prizes for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32 were leaked a while back. Players can check them out in the following video:

How to pre-order Elite Pass Season 32 in Free Fire

Users can follow the given steps to do so:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby screen.

They can open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby screen. Step 2: Next, they would have to click the ‘Pre-Order’ button, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the 'Pre-Order’ button

Step 3: Finally, players would have to press the ‘999 Diamonds’ option to pre-order the pass.

