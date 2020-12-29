How to top-up diamonds in Garena Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire features numerous fascinating in-game items like characters, pets, gun skins, sets, and more. Some of these items influence the gameplay, while the others are only for cosmetic purposes.

They are still quite a big deal for the players, but not all of them are for free. Players usually have to spend the in-game currency – diamonds to obtain most of the exclusive ones.

The diamonds aren’t free, and players have to spend the money to procure the in-game currency. This article provides a step by step for purchasing diamonds in Free Fire.

How to Top-up Diamonds in Garena Free Fire

#1 - Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers the users a 100% diamond bonus on the first top-up, which significantly increases the value they receive.

Follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido. The users can click this link to visit the website.

Log in methods

Step 2: Tap the "Free Fire" option and log in with Facebook or the Player ID.

Step 3: After the players log in, various top-up options will appear on their screen. Select the top-up amount and make the payment with the desired option, i.e., PayTM, UPI, and Net Banking.

Top-up options

Step 4: The diamonds will be credited to the player's account after the payment is successful.

#2 - Codashop

Codashop is among some of the most popular websites to top-up diamonds in Free Fire. They usually run several offers that provide players with a bargain on their purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the diamonds from the website:

Step 1: Players can click here to visit the website of Codashop.

Step 2: Select the Free Fire option from the Direct Top-up section, and various options will appear on the screen.

Select Free Fire

Step 3: Players have to choose the required top amount and make the payment, after which the diamonds will be credited to the account soon.

Choose the payment option and number of diamonds

#3 - In-game

Players can also purchase the diamonds in-game, i.e., via Google Play Store. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the "Diamond" icon located on the top of the screen.

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Various top-ups will appear on the screen. Select the desired one and make the payment added on the Google Play Store.

Top-up options

Step 3: Players will soon receive the diamonds.

The developers run various top-up events that offer users with numerous in-game items for purchasing the diamonds. Also, there is a Winter Top-up event underway.

