How to top-up diamonds in Garena Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire features numerous fascinating in-game items like characters, pets, gun skins, sets, and more. Some of these items influence the gameplay, while the others are only for cosmetic purposes.
They are still quite a big deal for the players, but not all of them are for free. Players usually have to spend the in-game currency – diamonds to obtain most of the exclusive ones.
The diamonds aren’t free, and players have to spend the money to procure the in-game currency. This article provides a step by step for purchasing diamonds in Free Fire.
Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?
How to Top-up Diamonds in Garena Free Fire
#1 - Games Kharido
Games Kharido offers the users a 100% diamond bonus on the first top-up, which significantly increases the value they receive.
Follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido. The users can click this link to visit the website.
Step 2: Tap the "Free Fire" option and log in with Facebook or the Player ID.
Step 3: After the players log in, various top-up options will appear on their screen. Select the top-up amount and make the payment with the desired option, i.e., PayTM, UPI, and Net Banking.
Step 4: The diamonds will be credited to the player's account after the payment is successful.
#2 - Codashop
Codashop is among some of the most popular websites to top-up diamonds in Free Fire. They usually run several offers that provide players with a bargain on their purchase.
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the diamonds from the website:
Step 1: Players can click here to visit the website of Codashop.
Step 2: Select the Free Fire option from the Direct Top-up section, and various options will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Players have to choose the required top amount and make the payment, after which the diamonds will be credited to the account soon.
#3 - In-game
Players can also purchase the diamonds in-game, i.e., via Google Play Store. They can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Click on the "Diamond" icon located on the top of the screen.
Step 2: Various top-ups will appear on the screen. Select the desired one and make the payment added on the Google Play Store.
Step 3: Players will soon receive the diamonds.
The developers run various top-up events that offer users with numerous in-game items for purchasing the diamonds. Also, there is a Winter Top-up event underway.
Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?Published 29 Dec 2020, 14:06 IST