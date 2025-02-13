How to camp in Avowed (and use camping utilities)

Using the camp in Avowed is arguably one of the best features of the game. It’s both a point of fast travel, and a place to upgrade your gear as well as chat with your allies. It also provides a full heal anytime you need one, so there are plenty of reasons to take advantage of the camp anytime you happen to need it.

You’ll learn about camping pretty early in the title, as soon as you reach the first available campsite. They are scattered across the land and are pretty easy to spot, thankfully.

Avowed is almost here, and whether you’re playing via Game Pass, or have purchased the game early, the Living Lands won’t be a safe place - so here’s how to set up camp, and make the most of it.

Trending

How to camp in Avowed

These Waystone Adra can be used to set up camp - or you can fast travel to them (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

In Avowed, you can camp anywhere you see one of the massive Adra Waystones, shown in the image above. When you run into one of these, you’ll immediately have it added to your waypoints/campsite locations, even if you don’t set up a camp there upon arrival. For example, Dawnshore has four campsites:

Overgrown Expanse

The Rise

Southern Embrace

Ivona’s Threshold

You can also set up camp in Avowed by using the map and interacting with any of the campsites you’ve visited at least once. Using either method will set up your camp at night, with all your allies being available.

When you’re ready to leave the camp, just walk out of its borders. If you fast traveled from somewhere else, the game will ask if you want to return to that point, or simply exit where you are. That’s a very important choice to make. If you fast-traveled just to heal/upgrade, you may want to go back to where you were.

In addition, when you have more than two party members, the game will ask you to confirm who is staying, and who is going.

All camping utilities in Avowed

If you want good gear, you better use that workbench (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are several useful utilities at the Avowed campsites. Whether you want to work on your gear, store/retrieve supplies, or just change outfits, there’s plenty to do here. You can also chat with your allies if they have a speech bubble over their heads.

Typically when they’ve been involved in something they’re emotionally connected to, you can talk to them about it. As far as regular campsite utilities, here’s what you have available:

Workbench: Upgrade items/create crafting materials

Upgrade items/create crafting materials Enchanting Station: Add enchantments to your Unique equipment

Add enchantments to your Unique equipment Cauldron: Cook a wide variety of recipes

Cook a wide variety of recipes Main Camp Tent: Change outfits for characters

Change outfits for characters Party Stash: Store/Retrieve items

Store/Retrieve items Totems: Place your Totem Base/Totem parts as you find them.

The part of the camp you’re most likely going to use a lot is the Workbench. This is where you upgrade the combat gear you’re currently using - or other pieces you plan to use later. You can also use lower-tier crafting materials to make higher-tier, or vice versa. It’s the most important part of your camp.

The Cauldron is easily the second most important because you can cook so many different recipes here. Having food on hand can give you buffs, but more importantly, can heal your Health/Essence when not in combat.

The Enchanting Station is okay but is only useful if you plan on changing your Unique’s enchantments. The Main Camp Tent is just for changing cosmetics, and the Party Stash is where you throw items you don’t need at the time or the ones taking up too much of your carry weight. To be honest, I don’t really use these all that often.

Finally, there's the Totems. As you explore the Living Lands, you'll find a variety of pieces of totems relating to the gods of this world. Once you have the Base of one, you can start putting the other pieces you found on for a number of useful buffs.

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X|S and PC. Those who purchase the Premium Edition will get access early, on February 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.