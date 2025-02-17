Avowed: How to get the Steel Garrote set (armor, gauntlets, boots, and medallion)

Avowed is teeming with many loot discoveries, including a neat armor set that players can obtain early on in the game. Called the Steel Garrote Set, it consists of armor, gauntlets, boots as well as a medallion. It is also fairly easy to obtain since all components of the set are available in the starting Dawnshore area itself.

This should allow players to stock up on good gear for their early adventures against the various terrors and challenges on their way. Here are all four set pieces and their locations in Avowed.

All Steel Garrote set locations in Avowed

Steel Garrote Plate armor

Steele Garrote Armor location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Effects:

Balanced Scales: When taking damage greater than 25% of your Maximum Health, your attacker receives 50% of the damage

When taking damage greater than 25% of your Maximum Health, your attacker receives 50% of the damage Fit: Grants +1 Constitution

This is found to the west of Paradis, in the Ruinous caverns. This is a cave area near the large city and is a nest of deadly spiders, including the giant arachnid boss Nacib. Since players will likely collect the bounty for this creature from the city, simply progress through the dungeon, defeat the boss, and loot the human corpse at the end to get this armor.

Steel Garrote gauntlets

Steele Garrote Gauntlet location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Effects:

+10% Parry Efficiency

Lesser Peak Conditioning: +20 Maximum Stamina

To the southeast of Paradis lies a bunch of shrubbery as indicated on the map. Head to this location by teleporting to the nearest Eastern Paradis Gate Beacon. There will be a small cavern with burnable spiderwebs here that hides the gauntlets needed to complete this set. Depending on the time of day, more enemies may be patrolling this area so some caution is advised.

Steel Garrote boots

Steel Garrote Boots location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Effects:

+5 Carry Capacity

Fit: +1 Constitution

To grab the boots, players must head to the Xaurip Camp in western Dawnshore. The Western Pargrun Wall Beacon is the nearest teleportable location. This camp is infested with the lizardmen, with a bear thrown into the mix as well; so be sure to clear the camp or at least around the area on the map above. Players will find the Steel Garrote Boots on a soldier's corpse lying on a mat in front of a Xaurip hut.

Steel Garrote medallion

Steel Garrote medallion location (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Effects:

Steadfast: Grants +1 Resolve

This trinket is also found in the Ruinous Cavern area of Dawnshore. Upon entering the dungeon, simply head inwards to the main room with the multiple spiders. Turn right and head down a small corridor to reach a corpse with this Steel Garrote medallion intact.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

