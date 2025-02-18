Avowed: How to get the Storeroom Key in Fellowship Harbor

If you chance across Fellowship Harbor, the dockyard directly west of Claviger's Landing in Avowed, you will hear some talk of a missing Storeroom Key. Conveniently within your earshot, two local guards will gossip something about a missing key to a conspicuously loot-laden militia storeroom. It's not a marked quest or anything, but with some mild parkour, you can find the key in question right here in Fellowship Harbor.
This guide tells you how to do that and what awaits you in this mysterious storeroom.
Where to find the Storeroom Key in Avowed
As mentioned, the Storeroom Key in Avowed can also be found in Fellowship Harbor. Look around the area and identify a tower towards the east — it has two open windows on the top floor. The Storeroom Key is located on a table inside this room.
To get there, jump onto the square archway, presenting as a beam you can walk over, and then jump across to find a series of crates and scaffoldings that conveniently coil around the tower. Keep going up. The trail will eventually lead to the open windows so you can slip into the room. Next to the Storeroom Key here are some notes with some more background.
What's inside the Fellowship Harbor Storeroom in Avowed?
If you were expecting a Unique out of this militia storeroom, you will be disappointed. There's just one purple chest inside where you can get a Common Breastplate, which is the garden-variety heavy armor and nothing noteworthy. Other than this, the chest contains some coins and crafting materials:
- Silver Fenning x11
- Iron Chunk x2
- Softwood Branch
- Pelt
Effectively, the storeroom serves as a form of tutorial for future loot-finding, as there's a lot of deliberate verticality that Avowed utilizes to hide loot off the beaten path.
