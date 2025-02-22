Avowed: Memory of the Deep quest guide

While navigating the Emerald Stair map in Avowed, players will come across an NPC named Josep Abaccio in the Coastal Farms area of the Emerald Stair map. This initiates the Memory of the Deep side mission, which sees players visit Lake Lacuna in the Wildwoods area of the map. Surrounded by several undead revenant enemies, it is up to the Envoy to find out what draws them to the area.

This guide explains how players can solve this quest in Avowed. Read on to know more.

Memory of the Deep quest guide in Avowed

Memory of the Deep Quest location in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This is one of the first side missions players will gain access to as they explore the early areas of the Emerald Stair region. Upon talking to Josep, players will learn that he is in the business of farming undead known as revenants. However, they have been fleeing to the vicinity of Lake Lacurna. Since they are dangerous, it is up to the Envoy to find out the cause behind this migration.

The lake is located to the northwest of Fior mes Iverno city. It is a ways away from the quest origin marker, so players will no doubt encounter various enemies to be dealt with, including Sporelings, Shades, and Bears. Upon approaching the lake's vicinity, players should find dead revenants lying around.

Furthermore, they will get two options in their Journals:

Investigate the Lake

(Optional Speak to the Stranger by the Lake

Talk to the Giftbearer to learn about what's going on with the revenants (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Those who want extra lore about the quest can talk to the stranger by the lake docks, called the Giftbearer. He tells the Envoy that a "shard of sky" of Ionni Brathr, or a meteorite fell into the lake and its essence can be felt by those attuned to its energies. Furthermore, players will also learn that the Giftbearer wants to rock for himself.

All that remains is to dive to the deepest bottom at the center of the lake and grab the meteorite. Note that swimming underwater brings up an oxygen gauge which runs out slowly so players are against the clock when it comes to grabbing the item and resurfacing. When coming back up, all revenants in the vicinity will be attracted to the meteorite in the Envoy's possession.

This will certainly make things tough as after resurfacing, players will get into combat against undead foes. Clear the area and decide to give the meteorite to the Giftbearer or Josep. Also, be sure to not dilly-dally around much as having the stone in inventory keeps spawning undead after a set period of time.

Should you give the meteorite to Josep or the Giftbearer?

The Giftbearer can be found near the Fior mes Iverno docks (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Both NPCs will await the protagonist back at the Coastal Farms. Here is the breakdown of each choice.

Give to Josep: Earn 550 Gold, Chanter's Panpipes (Unique Amulet), and 4,590 XP

Give to Giftbearer: Earn 550 gold and 4,080 XP. No item reward

The Chanter's Panpipe's amulet summons a Phantom to fight alongside the Envoy in battle. While this reward sounds cool, it should be noted that this narrative decision results in Josep's death, as he is inevitably attacked by revenants.

On the other hand, the Giftbearer says that he wishes to ease the god Odra's pain by throwing the rock into the ocean. While players will not obtain any unique loot for this choice, there is an alternate outcome with the Giftbearer. Before talking to Josep, talk to the Giftbearer about the meteorite.

Players who want to make both parties happy can select this option (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Players will get an option to give "something different" in return instead of the rock to the Giftbearer: in other words, one of the Envoy's memories. Players can select any option they desire and the old man should be satisfied. With that done, players should get the XP from the Giftbearer and then can give the rock to Josep for his rewards — and the next time they arrive at his location, they will find him dead with a revenant corpse nearby.

Regardless of which outcome players pick in Avowed, they can move to another location (travel via beacon) and then come back to the Coastal Farms to where the Giftbearer was to obtain a unique trinket: Statuette of Lament. Equipping this allows the user to hold their breath underwater by up to 100%, meaning this increases the underwater breathing gauge by twice as much.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

