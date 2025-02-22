Avowed: Potential fix for 'Fatal Error' crash

Even though Avowed is nothing short of a masterpiece, the game performs terribly at the moment on all platforms due to its poor optimization. We are hopeful that this will get resolved once the next few patches are released by Obsidian Entertainment, but for now, gamers are getting frustrated about the frequent crashing. This article will focus on resolving the 'Fatal Error' crash in Avowed on PC.

There can be several reasons as to why you are facing this issue while playing the game on PC. A few possible reasons as well as some potential fixes are mentioned below.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Obsidian Entertainment.

Potential fixes for the 'Fatal Error' crash in Avowed

1) Switch to DirectX 11

Switching to Direct X11 might fix the issue (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Most modern games run on DirectX 12 by default. While this does not lead to any issues normally, it can cause crashes from time to time. The 'Fatal Error' problem often pops up as a result of this. To fix this issue and play Avowed uninterrupted, switch to Direct X11 by following these steps:

Open Steam and go to Game Library.

and go to Open the Properties of Avowed by right-clicking on the game tile.

of Avowed by right-clicking on the game tile. Under the General tab, type -dx11 in the Launch Options box.

2) Update your GPU drivers

Make sure that your GPU drivers are up-to-date. Using outdated graphics drivers can often lead to such crashes and dips in performance.

Nvidia users:

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the GeForce Experience application. Follow these steps to do so:

Open GeForce Now .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check if new drivers are available for your GPU.

. Click on it to check if new drivers are available for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users:

For Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. Thereafter, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates.

If you find any, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

3) Adjust the graphics settings

Despite having a beefy graphics card, you might face this crash due to Avowed's poor optimization. To fix this, you can temporarily lower your graphics settings. Moreover, make sure to disable upscaling and turn off Ray Tracing.

If none of the above-mentioned fixes worked for you, there is nothing left to do except wait for an official patch from Obsidian Entertainment.

