Avowed Treasure Map - Earthy Aegis location

Avowed contains several Treasure Maps for gamers to puzzle out. That said, the Emerald Stair’s Earthy Aegis Treasure Map is a must-have if you’re a melee player. It grants you an incredible shield that deals damage to attackers and can also potentially remove poison from you without having to waste valuable Springberries. You can do this at any point in the game, as long as you have access to the region and the location on the map the treasure is contained in.

In fact, you may want to wait until later in the game, as when you find a Unique, its quality is based on the gear you’re currently equipped with. This helps if you’re trying to find the Earthy Aegis Treasure Map in Avowed or any other Treasure Map, for that matter. This article explains more on that.

Where to solve Earthy Aegis Treasure Map in Avowed

The Earthy Aegis Treasure Map is in an interesting location in Avowed. Head to the Neku Tadek camp and break camp when ready. Then, turn left to see the tents on the platform above. Climb the rocks and stand on the root at the end of the path. You’ll see a hole in a building that otherwise has no way in. Run and jump across and loot the room — the map is in the treasure chest.

The Treasure Map is hidden in that hole in the wall (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Your next step for the Earthly Aegis Treasure Map is to find the solution in Avowed — this can be done by going to the Rock Arch fast travel beacon. You will come across this as part of the main story — it’s not off the beaten path.

Fast travel here when you’re ready, and run up the hill nearby to the area of the map you see in the image below. Once you're at the top, you'll see the building below — it hides the treasure you're seeking.

From here, run to the building along the root and press the button to get the treasure (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Run to this building. To its right, you’ll see a root growing, creating a platform. Follow it and you’ll notice the glow of a treasure chest inside the building. Look at the wall, and you should see a little button that can be pressed. Do so, and you can go inside to claim your reward.

What is the Earthy Aegis Treasure reward in Avowed?

The actual stats differ depending on quality (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

When you claim this treasure, your reward is the Nature’s Ward Unique Shield. Its quality will vary depending on when you get it in the game — Unique quality is based on your currently equipped gear. You can get this incredibly early in the game or wait until later. It has the following enchantments:

Spiked Brambles: Blocking an enemy’s melee attack deals damage to the attacker.

Blocking an enemy’s melee attack deals damage to the attacker. Purging: You have a 50% chance to remove the poisoned status effect.

