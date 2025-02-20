Avowed Treasure Map - Practical Pockets location

The Practical Pockets Treasure Map is an interesting one in Avowed. Depending on your actions in Emerald Stair, you might be locked out of picking up the treasure map for this one forever. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still reap the rewards. If you know where the actual treasure chest is, you can go claim it. On top of that, it’s a very easy one to find, though it’s just as easy to miss if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

Like the other treasures, such as the Robe of the Arcane Cheater, the reward for the Practical Pockets Treasure Map is pretty useful, depending on your build. As a light of Light Armor, it’s pretty flexible in who can equip it.

Where to find the Practical Pockets Treasure Map in Avowed

The Practical Pockets Treasure Map can be found in Avowed within Fior mes Inverno, in Emerald Stair. Head into town, and speak to the merchant at the Gifted Magpie, Ector Brewer, and buy the map for 660 Skeyt. They will give you a sketch that shows a ruined tower, and mentions “a good ranger is prepared for any challenge.” This hints that it could be near one of the ranger towers, but which one?

You'll find the treasure chest behind those trees - just look down (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The solution is easy. The treasure location is shown on the image above, between the Damp Burrow Party Camp and the Ranger Headquarters. Head to where the player icon is above, and look down. You should see a little crevice, where a glowing treasure chest is hiding. That’s it! No sneaking, no serious climbing, no disarming traps, no overpowered build required. Just head into the open area and find the hole in the ground with a treasure chest.

What is the reward for the Practical Pockets Treasure Map in Avowed?

This is a pretty decent set of Light Armor, all told. I'm a fan of taking less damage (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Your reward for the Practical Pockets Treasure Map in Avowed is Hjilde’s Handy Hide, a set of Unique Light Armor. The quality of the armor will depend on what you’re equipped with at the time, so keep that in mind. A solid piece of gear, it offers you two useful enchantments:

All Seasons: -10% incoming FIre, Frost, and Shock Damage.

-10% incoming FIre, Frost, and Shock Damage. Survivor: +40 Maximum Health

Thankfully, you can still get this even if you don’t manage to save Fior mes Inverno from its tragic fate. It’s also quite useful for a variety of builds, especially ones that don’t use heavy armor.

