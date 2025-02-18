Avowed Treasure Map - Robe of the Arcane Cheater location

Shatterscarp is home to many dangers in Avowed - but it houses the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map. Once you’ve acquired the map, you can go on a hunt to figure out where this powerful Unique item is. Each region is home to several of these treasure hunts, but thankfully, this spellcaster item is easy to procure.

Finding the solution to the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map in Avowed is much easier than finding it for items like the Earthy Aegis Treasure Map, that’s for sure. If you’re looking for a great set of robes for your spellcaster build, we’re here to help.

Where to find the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map and reward in Avowed

To begin with, you need the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map in Avowed. That can be found by speaking to Ihaka, and purchasing it for 1,680 Skeyt, in her shop. The easiest way to get there is to use the Tago Tower fast travel, and then run to the location you see on the image below. Simply go inside and talk to her to purchase the map.

The vendor inside this cave has the treasure map you seek - for a price (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The solution to the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map in Avowed IS found at the Ancient Lakebed. You can use either the Eagle’s Reach Party Camp or the Ancient Lakebed South beacon. Both routes are pretty lengthy. Look for the lake in the image below, just south of “Ancient Lakebed” on the actual map itself.

Here's the location of the lakebed. The second image shows the cave you need to fall into (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Admittedly, it’s not much of a lake - it just looks like one on the map. If you’re like us, and big on fighting bounties, the Robe of the Arcane Cheater quest is in the same location as the one where you fought Kukae Maka. Walk up the ramp and get to the rocks above the lakebed. If you look down, you should see some bushes and moss. Carefully inch off the cliff and down onto that grassy section.

Just inch your way down onto that grassy area, and the treasure will be within your grasp (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Turn around and you should see a small opening, a cave you can walk or crawl into. You’ll also see the brilliant glow of a treasure chest. Crack this open and you’ve completed the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map in Avowed.

What is the reward of the Robe of the Arcane Cheater Treasure Map in Avowed?

Here's your fantastic reward for completing the treasure hunt (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Your reward for completing this treasure map is the Robes of Surpassing Brilliance. We won’t be highlighting the stats of it, because they will vary. The quality of the gear you’re wearing will change the quality of the reward you pick up. This makes it easier to avoid receiving mediocre rewards. This robe contains the following enchantments:

Overseeing: +15% area of effect damage.

+15% area of effect damage. Innate Talent: +40 Maximum Essence

