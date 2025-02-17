Avowed Xbox Game Pass release time countdown

Avowed is the most anticipated Xbox Game Pass release this week. As Obsidian Entertainment's return to a traditional RPG after half a decade, Avowed is a far cry from the original Skyrim-killer reputation it had during development. Yet, what we have is a solid return to the world of Pillars of Eternity with surprisingly satisfying combat.

Thankfully, we also know when Avowed is going live on Xbox Game Pass, so you can schedule your day in advance.

When does Avowed unlock on Xbox Game Pass?

What it feels to wait for Avowed knowing Pillars 3 isn't coming (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

As a day-one Game Pass offering, Avowed will be available to all Game Pass Core (and above) subscribers from the moment it releases officially, which is 10 am PT on February 18, 2025. Depending on where you live, the Avowed Xbox Game Pass release time can roll over into February 19, 2025, for you.

Here's when it goes live for players in various regions:

United States and South America : 10 am PST / 11 am MST / 12 pm CST / 1 pm EST / 3 pm BRT (February 18, 2025)

: 10 am PST / 11 am MST / 12 pm CST / 1 pm EST / 3 pm BRT (February 18, 2025) Europe : 6 pm GMT / 6 pm UTC / 7 pm CET / 8 pm EET (February 18, 2025)

: 6 pm GMT / 6 pm UTC / 7 pm CET / 8 pm EET (February 18, 2025) Asia : 10 pm GST (February 18, 2025) / 11:30 pm IST (February 18, 2025) / 2 am PHT (February 19, 2025) / 2 am CST (Beijing Time - February 19, 2025) / 3 am JST/KST (February 19, 2025)

: 10 pm GST (February 18, 2025) / 11:30 pm IST (February 18, 2025) / 2 am PHT (February 19, 2025) / 2 am CST (Beijing Time - February 19, 2025) / 3 am JST/KST (February 19, 2025) Australia: 5 am AEDT / 7 am NZDT (February 19, 2025)

Countdown for Avowed release on Xbox Game Pass

Here's a countdown to when Avowed goes live on Xbox and PC Game Pass:

Can you preload Avowed on Game Pass?

Yes, it's possible to preload the game right now, regardless of whether you're on Xbox Game Pass or PC. All you have to do is be a Game Pass subscriber and do the following:

Find Avowed on Microsoft Store.

Select Pre-install.

Select a target drive to preload the game, and tap it again to confirm.

The game is sized at 72 GB on Xbox and 73 GB on PC — although the actual download size may be more if Obsidian Entertainment decides to do a day-one patch. While it's not officially confirmed, these timings are also when the game will be available for Steam purchasers, and no preload information is available.

You can play the game immediately by buying the Premium Edition on Steam, or the Premium Edition upgrade with a Game Pass membership. However, with less than a day to go, it's better to just wait so you can experience it for free.

Here are some things to know about Avowed while you wait:

