Axie Infinity guide: How to play and install the popular NFT game across various platforms

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the latest big thing on everybody's lips. So it won't be long before devs start churning out blockchain-driven games. 2018's Axie Infinity is one such experience.

Developed by Vietnam-based Sky Mavis, it is a "play-to-earn" turn-based RPG where players breed, battle, and trade NFT creatures called Axies. In concept, it is kind of like Nintendo's Pokemon games.

These Axies act as NFTs for the game and can be traded for cryptocurrency. But how does it all work? What platform is it on? How to play? These questions will be answered below.

Axie Infinity incorporates NFT elements with traditional gaming

1) How does it work?

Axie Infinity is based on the Ethereum blockchain. The devs utilize Ronin, a sidechain that deals with transactions and purchases. The studio aims to provide an educational and fun way for newcomers to get into the crypto scene with the game.

Axies are one of the in-game NFT elements that form a part of the economy and are partially owned and operated by players. Therefore, they can be loaned to newcomers as well. They can be sold in the marketplace for real money, too. Axies range across varieties of rarities; the higher the rarity, the greater the value.

The second NFT element is Land: which can be bought to breed and grow your adorable monsters; Land can be upgraded via resources and crafting items. The token items used as a progression for Axies are AXS and SLP. AXS are Axie Infinity Shards, which are your general NFTs that are the main currency for the market.

SLPs or Small Love Potions are the only way to grow your tamed critters, so they form the most critical aspect of the economy. But the overall loop is simple: raise monsters, battle and trade them in PVP and PVE matches for rewards. This gameplay loop aims to be rewarding both from a gameplay and lucrative standpoint.

2) How to play?

The most significant factor for many newcomers will be the admittedly steep cost of entry. Players will need to purchase 3 Axies to get started. This can be anything from the cheapest to the rarer ones.

Those who cannot afford to purchase NFTs can check out Guilds. There are groups of willing long-time players (called "managers") who can loan newcomers (called "scholars") their Axies to get started. But it's not without a catch: the original Axie owners will a small portion of the newcomer's reward SLP: usually around 40%.

Chuck Fresco | Axie Guild @ChuckFresco



I want to play Origin! Play! Play! Play!



#axieorigin After watching the @AxieInfinity Origin stream, I am just in the love with the games new UI and mechanics! I can’t wait to be loading up Mavis Hub and start streaming some matches!I want to play Origin! Play! Play! Play! After watching the @AxieInfinity Origin stream, I am just in the love with the games new UI and mechanics! I can’t wait to be loading up Mavis Hub and start streaming some matches!I want to play Origin! Play! Play! Play! #axieorigin https://t.co/aF048puhK4

But coming to the meat of the game: The gist is simple: the battles are against 3v3 and use an energy/card system, not unlike Slay the Spire. Cards are what are used to use each critter's different movesets.

Each of these costs a specific amount of energy, and players only have limited energy to spend. In Ranked matches, winning battles will allow players to climb up the ranks and earn SLP.

Meanwhile, losing will lower their MMR (matchmaking rating). Not that players must maintain an MMR of at least 800 to be able to earn rewards. However, higher MMR equates to more SLP gains. But worry not: other ways to obtain SLP include daily tasks.

3) What platforms is it on, and how to install it?

Axie Infinity🦇🔊 @AxieInfinity



We have a full schedule of leeks & events planned over the next seven days, culminating with the alpha launch of Axie Infinity: Origin on April 7th!



Full article



axie.substack.com/p/originsoftla… 1/ Origin Launch Week starts now!We have a full schedule of leeks & events planned over the next seven days, culminating with the alpha launch of Axie Infinity: Origin on April 7th!Full article 1/ Origin Launch Week starts now! We have a full schedule of leeks & events planned over the next seven days, culminating with the alpha launch of Axie Infinity: Origin on April 7th!Full article 👇axie.substack.com/p/originsoftla…

The NFT-driven game is available on PC (Windows & macOS) and smartphones (Android & iOS). Here's how to go about setting it up:

Step 1: Players will first require an Ethereum wallet (such as MetaMask) as their source of crypto. Ensure to add ETH for further NFT transactions.

Step 2: Next, use Ronin Wallet to handle the purchase transactions of SLP and AXS. Download it via their respective links from the linked official page. It is available as a browser extension on a PC and an app on a smartphone.

Step 3: Add ETH to your Ronin Wallet and purchase 3 Axies via etplace. Once NFTs are purchased, players are closer than ever to beginning their journey.

Step 4: Players will then need to create an in-game account. Players can create a username and password - as is the standard procedure for any online game. This is also done via the marketplace.

Step 5: Download the game. This can be done on PC via the Marvis Hub. Smartphones will require a download of the installer.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar