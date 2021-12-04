5 best Minecraft 1.18 servers for PvP

Minecraft update 1.18 was released a couple of days ago and is undoubtedly one of the most contentful updates ever to be released.

Although Minecraft 1.18 didn't change much in terms of combat, PvP is still one of the biggest factors when deciding whether to join a server. For fans of PvP who want to try out this update, this guide will highlight five of the best such servers that fully support the latest version.

Must-try Minecraft PvP servers for update 1.18

1) Purple Prison

Server IP address: purpleprison.org

Purple Prison is a great Minecraft PvP server and features a plethora of content for players to enjoy. It is highly focused on PvP and features 1v1 duels, sumo duels, team duels, daily KOTH events, hourly Envoy events, and much more.

Furthermore, this server was recently updated to support Minecraft version 1.18, making it one of the top choices for PvP fans looking to try out the newest game update.

2) CubeCraft

Server IP address: play.cubecraftgames.net

Many long-time Minecraft fans will likely recognize the name "CubeCraft" as one of the most well-known and long-standing Minecraft minigames servers to ever be created.

Founded back in 2010, unlike other popular Minecraft minigame networks such as Hypixel, CubeCraft recently moved away from only offering 1.8-style PvP in favor of full 1.18 PvP mechanics.

Users can enjoy the following PvP game modes on CubeCraft:

FFA

Duels

SkyWars

EggWars

Lucky Islands

PvP

Blockwars

3) Mox MC

Server IP address: pvp.moxmc.net

Mox MC is a brilliant Minecraft 1.18 server for PvP (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC was voted the top server on a dedicated list of Minecraft servers supporting version 1.18. In terms of gameplay features, Mox MC has it all, including brilliant PvP.

Additionally, this server is a brilliant place to make new friends. The Discord server has over 50,000 unique members, and there are over 15 active staff members to help new players with anything they need.

4) Pika Network

Server IP address: pika.host

Founded in 2014, Pika Network is one of the biggest Minecraft cracked servers and offers a plethora of PvP-based game modes for gamers to enjoy. These include:

Factions

Bedwars

SkyWars

Survival

Moreover, unlike any other servers on this list, Pika Network is a cracked Minecraft server. This means that anyone can connect to it, even those who may not have purchased a copy of Minecraft.

5) Modded Vanilla

Server IP address: modded-vanilla.com

Modded vanilla is a Minecraft 1.18 SMP server with PvP enabled (Image via Mojang)

This server is perfect for those searching for a 1.18 SMP style experience that stays true to the vanilla style of Minecraft. It has absolutely no plugins and no gameplay-altering mods. However, there are a few small quality of life additions made to the vanilla game, including things like teleportation, homes, and other small features.

In terms of PvP, it is brilliant because it's one of few 1.18 Minecraft SMP survival servers out there to feature a fully-fledged anti-cheat system. This allows gamers to PvP in confidence, knowing that others cannot cheat or gain an unfair advantage through disallowed mods.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer