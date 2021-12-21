AxieUtsav, to be held on 25 December, will be one-of-its-kind, NFT-based play-to-earn esports tournament

There is some excellent news for NFT fans as MetaMisfits, in association with Polygon Studios and FanClash, is about to host a one-of-its-kind event in the eastern Metropolis of India.

MetaMisfits will be hosting 'AxieUtsav', one of India's earliest blockchain-based gaming events. This will be a wonderful opportunity for gamers of all tastes to earn NFTs by simply playing their favorite games.

With 2021 about to end, games with play-to-earn models are quickly capturing the attention of fans. While competitive esports is becoming a booming career choice for many gamers worldwide, blockchain-based gaming allows them to earn NFTs by simply playing.

AxieUtsav will be looking to build on this trend as it's all about hosting India's first-ever competitive esports event based around blockchain.

Date, schedule, and rewards: All details of India's first NFT blockchain-based competitive esports event

As mentioned before, Kolkata will be the seat of battle on Christmas Day as 64 players will be up against each other. They will battle in and out on Axie Infinity, one of the hottest growing names in the market for play-to-earn NFT games.

The 64 participants will be from all over India and vying for a prize pool of 160 Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), close to 1.3 million INR. AxieUtsav will be taking place at Chowdhury House, Kolkata, West Bengal.

NFT workshop and meet-and-greet

In addition to the esports competition, there will also be workshops to illustrate the art of earning NFTs from games.

Poster of the event (Image via MetaMisfits)

NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens, essentially pieces of digital art. Their valuation is often based on the volume of their circulation. However, in gaming, the fundamentals stay the same, although the implementation is slightly different.

Axie Infinity and the esports competition

The esports event will take place in the Axie Infinity game, which has become one of the leading names in the sphere of blockchain gaming.

Developed by Sky Mavis Studios, the game involves trading and battling with Axies, which are NFTs in themselves. Players can not only make a profit by trading Axies directly, but they can also raise new Axies and make gains by trading them as well.

DJ and stand-up comedy

Given the seriousness associated with NFTs and esports, it can't be all work and no fun. AxieUtsav will also be having DJ performances and stand-up comedies to entertain all the guests.

Entry is free, so it is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who plans on making a career out of play-to-earn games by earning and trading NFTs.

