B2K (Born2Kill) vs Amitbhai: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The immense popularity and the vast audience of Free Fire has enabled several players to take up content creation centered around the game. Some of the YouTubers have millions of subscribers and are admired by the players in the community.

Amitbhai and B2K are some of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community. B2K has over 5.3 million subscribers, while Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, has more than 6.17 million subscribers.

In this article, we compare the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID and stats 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has been featured in a total of 7569 squad games and has won 1406 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 18.57%. With a K/D ratio of 7.14, he has notched up 44027 kills.

In the duo mode, B2K has played 2243 matches and has triumphed in 387 of them, which translates to a win rate of 17.25%. He has 9107 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the YouTuber has bagged 169 wins in 1377 games with a win percentage of 12.27%. He has killed 4488 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

The player has 16 first-place finishes in 101 squad matches in the ongoing season, which comes to a win ratio of 15.84%. In the process, he has 651 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.66.

Born2Kill has also appeared in 22 duo games and has secured two victories, equating to a win rate of 9.09%. He has 157 kills in the mode, with a K/D ratio of 7.85.

Coming to the solo mode, the content creator has played six games and has a single Booyah with a win percentage of 16.66%. He has accumulated 43 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.60.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his in-game name is AmitBhai-->

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has taken part in a total of 6995 matches in the squad mode and has outdone his foes in 2010 games that come to a win percentage of 28.73. He has bagged more than 18178 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The YouTuber has also played 3767 duo games and has emerged victorious in 672 games, which translates to a win rate of 17.83%. With over 9746 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Lastly, the player has 251 Booyahs in 3058 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.20%. Amitbhai has eliminated 6688 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has engaged in 161 squad matches and has 35 first-place finishes, which translates to a win rate of 21.73%. In the process, he has notched 435 kills, upholding a win ratio of 3.45.

The player has also clinched four matches in 49 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 8.16%. Amitbhai has over 160 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.71.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has a win tally of two games from 21 matches, with a win percentage of 9.52. He has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.11, with 60 kills against his name.

Comparison

When we look at the numbers, Amithbai has an edge in terms of the win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches, while B2K is ahead in the K/D ratio. Also, he leaps forward in the lifetime solo games on both fronts.

In comparison to the ongoing ranked season stats, Amitbhai is ahead in terms of the win rate in the squad matches. At the same time, B2K has a better K/D ratio in the solo, duo, and squad matches, along with a better win rate in the solo and duo matches.

