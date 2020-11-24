B2K (Born2Kill) vs Raistar: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Born2Kill, aka B2K, and Raistar are two well-known Free Fire content creators. They are quite popular for their scintillating gameplay and skills in the battle royale game.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played 7576 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious on 1407 occasions, making his win rate 18.57%. He has secured 44044 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 7.14.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2246 games and has 387 victories, which translates to a win rate of 17.23%. In the process, he has notched up 9114 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90.

In the solo mode, B2K has played 1377 matches and has won 169 of them, managing a win rate of 12.27%. With 4488 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14561 squad games and has 2584 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 17.74%. He has also racked up 49209 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.11.

In the duo mode, he has 4452 games to his name and has 705 Booyahs, which makes his win rate 15.83%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82, he has registered 14303 frags.

Raistar has also played 3507 solo games and has won 401 of them, with a win rate of 11.43%. He has accumulated a total of 10709 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Born2Kill and Raistar have incredible lifetime stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, B2K has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

