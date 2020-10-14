B2K (Born2Kill) vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K, aka Born2Kill, and RUOK FF are two of the biggest Free Fire content creators in the world. They have millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels and are immensely popular courtesy of their exceptional skills and gameplay.

In this article, we compare the stats of B2K and RUOK FF in Free Fire.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has played a total of 7452 squad games and has 1388 victories to his name, which translates to a win rate of 18.62%. He has notched up 43269 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.14.

He has also featured in 2221 duo games and has triumphed in 385 of them, with a win rate of 17.33%. With 8950 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.87.

The Youtuber also has 168 wins in 1371 games in the solo mode and has a win rate of 12.25%. He has 4445 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, B2K has played 1412 squad games and has 180 wins, maintaining a win rate of 12.74%. He has killed 7916 foes at a K/D ratio of 6.43.

The content creator has also played 141 duo games and has won 18 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.76%. He has accumulated 953 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.75.

B2K has triumphed in 3 solo games out of the 27 he has played and has a win rate of 11.11%. He has racked up 128 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.33 in this mode.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime Stats

RUOK FF has played 6596 squad games and has gotten the better of his opponents in 2801 matches, with a win rate of 42.46%. RUOK has bagged 31925 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 8.41.

RUOK has also claimed 1060 victories from 2570 duo matches, at a win rate of 41.24. The Youtuber has secured 12660 kills in this mode with a remarkable K/D ratio of 8.38

He has also played 1647 solo games and has won 502 of them, which makes his win rate 30.47%. He has 6490 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

RUOK FF has played 768 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has maintained a win rate of 67.18%, winning 516 games. He has also secured 3447 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 13.68.

He also has 217 Booyahs from 361 duo matches, which translates to a win rate of 60.11%. He has over 1870 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 13.

The YouTuber has 12 kills from 3 solo games but is yet to win a game in the ranked solo mode.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. However, they play in different regions, so comparing their stats can be quite difficult.

If we ignore the regional aspect and compare the numbers, RUOK FF has better stats in all three modes in the lifetime stats.

When we compare the ranked stats, RUOK FF is relatively better in the squad and duo modes. Meanwhile, we cannot compare the stats in the solo mode as RUOK hasn't played a lot of games.

