Gyan Sujan in Free Fire: In-game ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, is a popular Free Fire content creator hailing from India. He has a massive fan base in the country and boasts a subscriber count of over 4.23 million on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we discuss his in-game stats in Free Fire.

Also Read: BNL in Free Fire: In-game ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 70393167, and his in-game alias is GyanSujan.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has played 15862 squad games and has claimed 5843 victories, with a win rate of 36.83%. He has amassed a massive 52661 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.26.

Advertisement

The content creator has played relatively fewer games in the duo and solo modes. He has 1993 duo games to his name and has emerged victorious in 451 occasions. He has racked up 5212 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Gaming also has 152 Booyahs in 1267 solo games. He has also secured over 2160 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Gaming has bagged 122 wins from 487 squad games, translating to a win rate of 25.05%. He has claimed 1857 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Gyan Sujan also has 17 wins from 73 duo games, accumulating 349 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 6.23.

He has also played 50 solo matches but is yet win a game.

Gyan Gaming’s YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan started creating content on YouTube over two-and-a-half years ago. He initially made videos on Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire. He has so far uploaded 1462 videos on his channel and has amassed over 436 million combined views.

Advertisement

You can click here to visit his channel.

He also runs a second channel called ‘Sniper Lord’, where he also uploads videos related to Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming’s social media accounts

Gyan Gaming has Instagram and Facebook accounts.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar in Free Fire: In-game ID, settings, stats and more