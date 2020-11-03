B2K (Born2Kill) vs Sultan Proslo: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Online content based on Garena Free Fire is on the rise on multiple streaming platforms courtesy of the massive community and extensive viewership that the sensational battle royale game has. Some of these content creators have become immensely popular and have millions of followers.

Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Sultan Proslo, and B2K (Born2Kill) are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the community.

In this article, we compare the Free Fire stats of both the players.

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID is 16207002, and his in-game name is 'SULTAN.INDO!'.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 831 squad games and has emerged victorious in 287 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.53%. He has also secured 2094 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.85.

The famous YouTuber also has 26 Booyahs in 101 duo games, making his win rate 25.74%. With 309 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12 in this mode.

In the solo mode, Sultan Proslo has played 557 games and has won 58 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.41%. He has bagged 1508 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.02 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 13 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has two victories, which makes his win rate 15.38%. He has eliminated 9 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 0.82.

He has also played 5 duo matches and has a single victory, with a win rate of 20%. He also has 8 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.

Sultan Proslo has played 11 solo games but is yet to secure a win this season. He also has 17 kills in this mode.

B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

B2K's Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 7569 squad games and has a win tally of 1406, which makes his win rate 18.57%. He has registered 44027 kills and has a K/D ratio of 7.14.

He has also engaged in 2243 duo games and has 387 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.25%. He has amassed 9107 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 4.91 in this mode.

Born2Kill has 169 victories from 1377 solo games and has a win rate of 12.27%. He has 4488 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked Stats

In Ranked Season 18, B2K has played 101 squad games and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.84%. He has 651 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.66.

Apart from this, he has also played 22 duo games and 6 solo matches. He has won 2 duo matches and a single solo game.

B2K has 157 kills in the duo matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.85, and has a win rate of 9.09%. Meanwhile, he has 43 kills in the solo games, with a K/D ratio of 8.60, and has a win rate of 16.67%.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the players continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Since both Sultan Proslo and B2K play in different regions, it becomes tricky to compare both the players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

However, if we ignore this fact and compare their stats, B2K has a higher K/D ratio in lifetime squad and duo matches while Sultan Proslo is ahead in terms of the win rate. B2K has better figures than Sultan Proslo in the lifetime solo games on both fronts.

It is not possible to compare the ranked stats of duo matches since Sultan Proslo has only 5 games in the mode. However, in the squad and solo matches, B2K has a higher K/D ratio and win rate than Sultan Proslo.

