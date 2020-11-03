How to create a stylish nickname in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire was released about three years ago and is still immensely popular in the mobile gaming community.

Players are required to set their names when they initially start playing the game. They can later change it by spending diamonds, which are the in-game currency, or by using the rename card.

Many players like to have stylish in-game names that will make them stand out from the rest of the players in Free Fire. They subsequently look to incorporate fancy symbols and distinct fonts into their IGNs. However, a regular keyboard doesn’t provide these options, prompting players to look for alternative ways to do so.

How to create a stylish Garena Free Fire nickname

Fancytexttool.com - one such website which provides the players with such tools

To create a stylish nickname in Free Fire, players should visit websites like fancytexttool.com, coolsymbol.com and fancytextguru.com and follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above and enter the name in the text field.

Step 2: The result will be displayed in a wide assortment of fonts. You can further customise it and copy it. You will then have to use the copied text when you change your name in Free Fire.

How to change your name in Garena Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change your name in Free Fire:

Press on the profile banner

Step 1: Open the profile section by clicking the profile banner present on the screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: Click on the yellow colour icon present in the top left corner below your profile banner.

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting the user to enter the new name. Paste the copied name in the text field, and press the button with the diamond icon.

The users have to spend 390 diamonds to change the name

390 diamonds will be deducted from your account, and your name will be changed. You can also use a rename card to change your Free Fire name.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ methods

