Born2Kill vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has grown over the years to become one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. This game boasts a large player base, which also servers as an audience for content creators. Several YouTubers like B2K (Born2Kill) and X-Mania have become quite popular amongst the community.

In this article, we take a look at their in-game stats and compare them.

Born2Kill’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has played 7536 squad games and has 1401 wins, equating to a win rate of 18.59%. He has accumulated 43870 kills at a good K/D ratio of 7.15.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has featured in 2228 games and has triumphed in 387 at a win percentage of 17.36%. With 9011 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The YouTuber has played 1377 games in the solo mode, winning 169 for a win ratio of 12.27%. He has notched 4488 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

He has secured 11 wins from 68 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, which translates to a win ratio of 16.17%. The YouTuber has 494 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.67.

While in the duo mode, the internet star has played seven games and has two first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 28.57%. With a K/D ratio of 12.20, he has 61 kills in the mode.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the content creator has played six solo games and has a single Booyah. He has killed over 43 foes, having a K/D ratio of 8.60.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

X-Mania has played in 8704 squad matches and emerged victorious in 2058 of them, having a win ratio of 23.64%. He has bagged 26573 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.00.

When it comes to duo matches, the YouTuber has 472 Booyahs from 2685 games, translating to a win percentage of 17.57%. With 7836 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Lastly, in solo matches, the streamer has 400 first-place finishes from 2876 games, which comes down to a win rate of 13.90%. He has notched up 8074 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, he has played engaged in 99 squad matches and has a win tally of 25, which equates to a win rate of 25.25%. Mania has also registered 287 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.88.

The internet star has also taken part in ten duo matches and has a lone victory for a win rate of 10%. He has 31 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Apart from this, he has also played three solo games but is yet to secure a Booyah, eliminating five foes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. But as they play in different regions, comparing their stats is quite tricky.

If we look at the lifetime stats, X-Mania has maintained a better win rate in all three modes, while B2K has a higher K/D ratio. Coming to the ranked stats, Born2Kill is better in the solo and duo modes. In the squad mode, X-Mania has a superior win rate while B2K has a finer K/D ratio.

