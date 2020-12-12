B2K's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

Free Fire recently achieved the incredible feat of 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube. The sheer number of views underlines its popularity among the masses. The gradual rise in its popularity has enabled more and more players to take up content creation.

Moez Mansouri, aka B2K (Born2Kill), is a prominent Tunisian Free Fire content creator. The YouTuber has managed to amass a huge fan following worldwide. This article takes a look at his in-game stats and other details.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has participated in 7858 squad games and outplayed his foes in 1436 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 18.27%. In these matches, he has bagged 45574 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.10.

The internet star has also played 2285 duo games and has 391 first-places finishes, retaining a win rate of 17.11%. In these matches, he has eliminated 9357 foes and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The famous YouTuber has competed in 1388 solo games and emerged victorious in 169 matches, translating to a win percentage of 12.17%. He has 4537 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has featured in 392 squad games and clinched 46 matches for a win rate of 11.73%. He has notched up 2198 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 6.35.

The streamer has six Booyahs in 64 ranked duo matches at a win rate of 9.37%. With 407 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.02.

Born2Kill has 17 solo matches to his name and a single victory. He has racked up 92 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.75.

(The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing it. They are subject to change as the user further plays more games in Free Fire)

His laptop specifications

CPU - Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz

GPU - RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

RAM - 24 GB DDR4 (2,666MHz)

Hard Disk - 1 TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Screen - 17.3-inch, Full HD

He uses BlueStacks and Gameloop to play Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

B2K has amassed 5.84 million subscribers and has over 362 million views combined at the time of writing. He frequently posts gameplay clips on his channel.

Here is one of his gameplay videos:

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

